High jumper Lilian Turban sets new personal best in European championships

High-jumped Lilian Turban broke her own record Friday at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland, with a jump of 1.87 meters, ERR's sports portal reports.

Turban, 19, nonetheless did not make it to the finals – the benchmark there was set at 1.91 m, which eight jumpers managed to surpass. Turban camme in 17th in qualifying.

Meanwhile on Saturday, sprinter Erik Nazarov came second in his men's 60-meter semi-final heat with a new Estonian record of 6.62 seconds and a place in the final (see video below).

