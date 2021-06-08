Estonian hurdler second over 400m in Turku, close to own PB

Rasmus Mägi at a previous competition. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Hurdler Rasmus Mägi came close to his own record over 400 meters in an athletics competition in Turku, Finland Monday.

Mägi, 2014 European Championships silver medalist, came second in Monday's 400m hurdles race, posting a time of 48.58. Mägi's personal best over the distance is 48.40, which he achieved in the 2016 men's final in the Rio olympics.

Mägi, 29, from Tartu, has only run faster than Monday's time in competition on two other occasions, in addition to his olympics time.

Thomas Barr (Ireland) won the event with a time of 48.39, at the annual Paavo Nurmi Games named after the legendary Finnish middle- and long-distance runner (1897-1973), who was a native of Turku.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

