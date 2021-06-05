Tänak holds lead going into WRC Rally Sardinia day three

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja in action in Sardinia. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Rally star Ott Tänak is in first place in Rally Italia Sardegna going into day three at the venue where he bagged his maiden WRC back in 2017.

Thursday, the opening day of round five of the championship, brought a solitary speed test, with Tänak's teammate in the Hyundai i20, Belgian Thierry Neuville, fastest, 0.9 seconds ahead of the Estonian, after the fourth and final run. Finn Teemu Suninen (M-Sport Ford) was third and six-time world champion Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota), fourth.

On Friday, Tänak won the first two test stages and was soon in the lead, ahead of another Finn, Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota). By lunchtime, Tänak's lead was commanding, with Rovanperä hit by mechanical issues, leaving Spanish driver Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Ogier second and third behind the Estonian.

Tänak, 33, from Saaremaa, maintained form after lunch, winning stage five, though Sordo was fasted on stage six. Tänak was second and third fastest in the last two stages of the day, but retained the lead at the end of Fridy, with a total time of 1:26.58.0, ahead of Sordo +19.4 secs, Ogier +36.2 secs, Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) +1 min 2 secs, Neuville +1 min 3.2 secs and Takamoto Katsuta of Japan, +1 min 26.1 secs in the Toyota Yaris.

Saturday sees eight more runs, with Sunday rounding the event of with the last four stages.

Tänak won his first ever WRC race in Sardinia in 2017 but subsequent performances have been less stellar, and he and co-driver Martin Järveoja have not made the podium there since, and, together with Hyundai boss Andrea Adamo, have stated a desire to fend off any sardonic laughter this time around. Last year's event, postponed to autumn due to COVID-19 restrictions, saw the pair beset with suspension issues.

Like Portugal last month, Rally Italia Sardegna contains plenty of gravel stages across the north of the Mediterranean island, while the course's total length is over 300 km. The rally park's location has been moved, but otherwise the race is largely unchanged from previous years, with plenty of boulders and vegetation lining the tracks.

Schedule (completed stages in italics, with stage winner's name):

Thursday

Test Loiri Porto San Paolo              2.89 km 10.01 NEUVILLE

Friday

 SS1 Filigosu - Sa Conchedda 1         22.29 km  9.02 TÄNAK
 SS2 Terranova 1                       14.36 km 10.02 TÄNAK
 SS3 Filogosu - Sa Conchedda 2         22.29 km 11.47 TÄNAK
 SS4 Terranova 2                       14.36 km 12.47 TÄNAK
 SS5 Tempio Pausania 1                 12.08 km 15.47 TÄNAK
 SS6 Erula - Tula 1                    14.97 km 16.47 SORDO
 SS7 Tempio Pausania 2                 12.08 km 18.32 SORDO
 SS8 Erula - Tula 2                    14.97 km 19.32 NEUVILLE / SORDO

Saturday

 SS9 Coiluna - Loelle 1                15.00 km  9.08
SS10 Lerno - Monti di Ala 1            22.08 km 10.08
SS11 Coiluna - Loelle 2                15.00 km 11.38
SS12 Lerno - Monti di Ala 2            22.08 km 12.38
SS13 Bortigiadas - Aggius - Viddalba 1 14.70 km 16.10
SS14 Sedini - Castelsardo 1            13.03 km 17.08
SS15 Bortigiadas - Aggius - Viddalba 2 14.70 km 18.40
SS16 Sedini - Castelsardo 2            13.03 km 19.38

Sunday

SS17 Arzachena - Braniatogghiu 1       15.25 km  8.33
SS18 Aglientu - Santa Teresa 1          7.79 km  9.38
SS19 Arzachena - Braniatogghiu 2       15.25 km 11.09
SS20 Aglientu - Santa Teresa 2 (PK)     7.79 km 13.18

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:47

Prime minister: Coalition with Center a healing one

13:18

Tartu university: COVID-19 wastewater levels low-moderate nationwide

12:29

92,390 taxpayers miss May tax return deadline

11:46

Finland ambassador: Border closure concern, won't harm bilateral relations

10:53

Health Board: 63 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, two deaths

09:10

National football team in 1:0 away victory over Finland

08:33

Tänak holds lead going into WRC Rally Sardinia day three

04.06

Competition in retail fuel prices more open

04.06

Nurses union pay talks grind to halt without progress made

04.06

Several major events going ahead in capital through summer

04.06

Kadriorg Stadium preparing for two summer athletics competitions

04.06

Estonia might lose €340 million EU funding if oil plant project goes ahead

04.06

Estonia to face Finland in friendly match on Friday

04.06

EDF special forces Mali activity halted pending French decision

04.06

Kallas: Finnish travel restrictions not proportionate

04.06

Station Narva festival announces city art contest

04.06

Gallery: President awards state decorations

04.06

55,000 passengers used Tallinn Airport in May

04.06

Banning fur farms to bring large claim for damages to state

04.06

Ratas: Fly the Estonian flag to celebrate our achievements

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: