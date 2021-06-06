Ogier takes Sardegna lead, Tänak out

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
The fifth rally of the WRC calendar is being driven in Sardinia, Italy this weekend.

Ott Tänak (Hyundai) won the first special stage on Saturday and finished second in the next one after Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) whose stage victory moved him past Dani Sordo (Hyundai) into second place.

Tänak's luck ran out on the last special stage before the lunch break when his Hyundai broke on a rock and left the Estonian duo on the roadside. Ogier took the rally lead, 17.5 seconds ahead of Sordo by the lunch break. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) was third, losing 32.1 seconds.

The clouds over Hyundai grew darked still during the penultimate special state of the day when Sordo hit something that flipped his car over. The car broke a wheel and this meant Sordo was out from second place.

Sebastien Ogier remained in control of the rally for the reminder of the second day, finishing Saturday 38.9 seconds ahead of Toyota stablemate Evans. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) finished third, over a minute behind Ogier.

Standings after SS 16: Seis 16. katse järel: 1. Ogier 2:50:33.1, 2. Evans +38.9, 3. Neuville +1:01.6. 4. Katsuta +4:01.2, 5. Huttunen +8:09.6, 6. Östberg +8:12.3, 7. Rossel +8:57.5, 8. Lopez +9:35.3, 9. Solans +9:45.0, 10. Bulacia +10:13.1.

Ott Tänak will start from fourth on Sunday.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

