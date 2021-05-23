Tänak returns to win WRC Portugal rally speed test, Evans overall victor

Ott Tänak won the final points test of the Wordl Rally Championship Rally de Portugal on Sunday, after having to withdraw from the main event due to suspension issues on the Saturday. Elfyn Evans (Wales, Toyota) won the event.

Tänak was leading the rally, held on a 377-km sandy, gravelly and sometimes rocky set of stages near the northern city of Porto, coming into Saturday but on the penultimate sage had to pull out with suspension issues, promoting Evans to first place.

Evans went on to win overall, with Tänak teammate Dani Sordo (Spain) in second and reigning WRC champion Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota) denied a sixth Portugal win and coming third.

On the speed test, Tänak, 33, from Saaremaa, was quickest in the Hyundai i20 ahead of Neuville, Ogier, Finn Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans.

The full set of stage winners is below.

Thursday, May 20:



Test Paredes 4,60 km 11.01 EVANS



Friday, May 21:



SS1 Lousa 1 12,35 km 10.08 TÄNAK

SS2 Gois 1 19,51 km 11.08 SORDO

SS3 Arganil 1 18,82 km 12.08 SORDO

SS4 Lousa 2 12,35 km 14.31 ROVANPERÄ

SS5 Gois 2 19,51 km 15.31 SORDO

SS6 Arganil 2 18,82 km 16.38 TÄNAK

SS7 Mortagua 18,16 km 18.05 OGIER/EVANS

SS8 SSS Lousada 3,36 km 21.03 TÄNAK



Saturday, May 22:



SS9 Vieira do Minho 1 20,64 km 10.08 TÄNAK

SS10 Cabeceiras de Basto 1 22,37 km 11.08 TÄNAK

SS11 Amarante 1 37,92 km 12.24 TÄNAK

SS12 Vieira do Minho 2 20,64 km 16.38 EVANS

SS13 Cabeceiras de Basto 2 22,37 km 17.38 TÄNAK

SS14 Amarante 2 37,92 km 18.54 EVANS

SS15 SSS Porto - Foz 3,30 km 21.03 SORDO



Sunday, May 23:



SS16 Felgueiras 1 9,18 km 9.08 EVANS

SS17 Montim 8,75 km 9.53 EVANS

SS18 Fafe 1 11,18 km 10.38 NEUVILLE

SS19 Felgueiras 2

Tänak took away five points from the race and now remains in fourth place in the table after four races, behind Evans, Ogier and Neuville.

The next WRC rally is in Sardinia in two weeks' time.

The WRC calendar for the 2021 season is as follows:

January 21-24: Rallye Automobile Monte Carlo. Winner: Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).

February 26-28: Arctic Rally Finland. Winner: Ott Tänak (Hyundai).

April 22-25: Croatia Rally. Winner: Sebastien Ogier.

May 20-23: Rally de Portugal Winner: Elfyn Evans.

June 3-6: Rally Italia Sardegna

July 24-27: Safari Rally Kenya

July 15-18: Rally Estonia

August 13-15: Ypres Rally Belgium

September 9-12: Acropolis Rally Greece

September 29-October 3: Rally Finland

October 14-17: RACC Rally Catalunya de España

November 11-14: Rally Japan