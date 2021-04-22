Tänak opens WRC Croatia Rally with fourth-place shakedown finish

This weekend, the third round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) takes drivers to Croatia with a breakdown stage to take place on Thursday. Hyundai pilot Ott Tänak is looking to climb from his fifth position in the standings after a spectacular showing in Finland in February.

Rally Croatia is part of the WRC calendar for the first time and will take place on the outskirts of Croatia's capital Zagreb. The rally is the last of the season to take place on asphalt and will span just over 300 km over 20 speed stages.

After two rounds of the WRC season, Toyota pilot Kalle Rovanperä is first in the standings with 39 points, followed by Hyundai man Thierry Neuville with 35. Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans, both driving for Toyota, have 31 points and fifth is Hyundai driver Ott Tänak with 27 points.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja dropped out of the opening round of the season in Monte Carlo due to a double puncture, causing the Estonian pair to receive zero points for the opening round. They bounced back at the Arctic Rally Finland however and dominated the speed stages while also adding two points from the special stage.

Full schedule for WRC Arctic Rally Finland:

Thursday, April 22:

Shakedown (4.6 km) 10.01 a.m.

Friday, April 23:

SS1 Rude - Plešivica 1 (6,94 km) 9.39 a.m.

SS2 Kostanjevac - Petruš Vrh 1 (23,76 km) 10.32 a.m.

SS3 Jaškovo - Mali Modruš Potok 1 (10,1 km) 11.35 a.m.

SS4 Pecurkovo Brdo - Mrežnicki Novaki 1 (9,11 km) 12.38 p.m.

Service break

SS5 Rude - Plešivica 2 (6,94 km) 4.01 p.m.

SS6 Kostanjevac - Petruš Vrh 2 (23,76 km) 4.54 p.m.

SS7 Jaškovo - Mali Modruš Potok 2 (10,1 km) 5.57 p.m.

SS8 Pecurkovo Brdo - Mrežnicki Novaki 2 (9,11 km) 7.00 p.m.

Saturday, April 24:

SS9 Mali Lipovec - Grdanjci 1 (20,3 km) 9.29 a.m.

SS10 Stojdraga - Gornja Vas 1 (20,77 km) 10.17 a.m.

SS11 Krašic - Vrškovac 1 (11,11 km) 11.10 a.m.

SS12 Vinski Vrh - Duga Resa 1 (8,78 km) 12.08 p.m.

Service break

SS13 Mali Lipovec - Grdanjci 2 (20,3 km) 3.29 p.m.

SS14 Stojdraga - Gornja Vas 2 (20,77 km) 4.17 p.m.

SS15 Krašic - Vrškovac 2 (11,11 km) 5.10 p.m.

SS16 Vinski Vrh - Duga Resa 2 (8,78 km) 6.08 p.m.

Sunday, April 25:

SS17 Bliznec - Pila 1 (25,2 km) 8.20 a.m.

SS18 Zagorska Sela - Kumrovec 1 (14,09 km) 9.38 a.m.

SS19 Bliznec - Pila 2 (25,2 km) 11.11 a.m.

SS20 (Point stage) Zagorska Sela - Kumrovec 2 (14,09 km) 2.18 p.m.

Drivers rankings for the season:

1. Kalle Rovanperä 39 points

2. Thierry Neuville 35

3. Sebastien Ogier 31

4. Elfyn Evans 31

5. Ott Tänak 27

6. Craig Breen 16

7. Takamoto Katsuta 16

8. Dani Sordo 11

9. Andreas Mikkelsen 6

10. Oliver Solberg 6

Manufacturers' rankings:

1. Toyota 88

2. Hyundai 77

3. M-Sport 24

