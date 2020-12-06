Tänak finishes in second place in Monza, third for the season

Frenchman Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) has won the Rally Monza and the title of world champion, ahead of Ott Tänak (Hyundai) in second place who closes the season in third, ahead of Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

Ott Tänak finished the Rally Monza in second place, ahead of Hyundai stablemate Dani Sordo, 13 minutes and nine seconds behind Ogier.

Elfyn Evans was still in with a chance at the title before making a mistake on Saturday but has to settle for second place in front of Tänak now.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!