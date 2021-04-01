Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

The Hyundai Motorsport World Rally Championship (WRC) manufacturer team signed an extension with the series and is currently conducting training sessions in Croatia to prepare for a WRC round scheduled to begin on April 22. Estonian rally driver Ott Tänak took to the roads on Wednesday and showed out for the cameras.

Rally Croatia is part of the WRC calendar for the first time and will take place on the outskirts of Croatia's capital Zagreb. The rally is the last of the season to take place on asphalt and will span just over 300 km over 20 speed stages.

After two rounds of the WRC season, Toyota pilot Kalle Rovanperä is first in the standings with 39 points, followed by Hyundai man Thierry Neuville with 35. Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans, both driving for Toyota, have 31 points and fifth is Hyundai driver Ott Tänak with 27 points.

Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja dropped out of the opening round of the season in Monte Carlo due to a double puncture, causing the Estonian pair to receive zero points for the opening round. They bounced back at the Arctic Rally Finland however and dominated the speed stages while also adding two points from the special stage. Tänak also became the ninth pilot in WRC history to eclipse 1,000 career points.

Hyundai extends contract with WRC

On Wednesday, Hyundai Motorsport announced that the team has reached a three-year extension with the WRC organization. The manufacturer will continue competing until 2024 and will begin developing a hybrid car for the upcoming season.

Team director Andrea Adamo said: "We are pleased to support the future direction outlined by the FIA and the WRC promoter. We will develop our car around the i20 N, which itself was inspired by our WRC success to date. As two-time champions, we welcome the new challenge and look forward to flying the Hyundai flag into this new era."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:43

Foreign minister declines to comment on expulsion of Chinese diplomat

14:31

Video: Ott Tänak flooring it on Croatian roads in Hyundai training session

14:02

Legal expert: Saaremaa drunk driver murder verdict a significant precedent

13:47

Media union wants priority vaccination for journalists

13:14

NATO jets intercept Russian aircraft during 'unusual level of activity'

12:43

Winners of Golden Record 2021 announced

12:28

Organizers postpone youth song and dance festival until 2023

12:12

State forestry commission reports 2020 revenue of €187.5 million

12:08

Cracked tiles cause independent state analysis on Otepää Center Square

11:42

Tartu Bigbank crowned Estonian volleyball champion

11:17

Government to discuss vaccination spring plan initiative

10:49

Isamaa chairman: The government's first steps with covid were controversial

10:36

Health Board: 832 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:23

Estonia to vaccinate third of pensioners against flu in 2021

10:16

Court ruling releases serial offender after 38 years in jail

09:49

Health Board: Doctor-referred coronavirus test cannot be use for traveling

09:22

President Kaljulaid: Estonia support for Ukraine not dented by pandemic

08:51

airBaltic to restart Tallinn-Munich flights in May

08:22

Estonia loses 1:0 to Sweden

31.03

'Immortal Regiment' member detained on espionage suspicions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: