Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

Estonian rally driver Egon Kaur hopes to participate in most of the World Rally Championship series this season and has not yet buried the dream of driving in the WRC category, ETV's "Sport" reported on Saturday.

Before last season, Kaur last participated in the World Rally Championship series in 2014, followed by a long break. The Estonian however came in third in the WRC3 category at the WRC Rally Estonia event in 2020 and recently finished second at Arctic Rally Finland.

Now, Kaur and his co-driver Silver Simm are trying for a high finish in WRC3, planning to take part in at least four more stages before the season's end in November.

"We see that we do not have the opportunity of learning one year and then trying again the next. We must be fast right now and achieve results. It is not a simple task and should not be. I think we have managed two rounds well and I think it makes us hungrier," Kaur told ERR.

The rally driver is now 33 years old, the same age as Estonia's top driver Ott Tänak. While the WRC2 and WRC3 categories tend to lean toward younger drivers, Kaur thinks he still has at least ten years of top-level driving left in him.

"I do not think my age is an obstacle currently," Kaur said. "The obstacle is still speed and stability. In conclusion, you need a fast and stable driver who can also develop the car from the team's perspective. That is the set we wish to demonstrate today."

But still, what motivates the experienced driver today? "The serious hunger! And the need for achievement. That Estonians would be in the picture on that stage. The goal is reach the wheel of a World Rally Car. There is no fear of those cars today. I still want to keep pushing forward," Kaur emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!