Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Egon Kaur. Source: ERR
Sports

Estonian rally driver Egon Kaur hopes to participate in most of the World Rally Championship series this season and has not yet buried the dream of driving in the WRC category, ETV's "Sport" reported on Saturday.

Before last season, Kaur last participated in the World Rally Championship series in 2014, followed by a long break. The Estonian however came in third in the WRC3 category at the WRC Rally Estonia event in 2020 and recently finished second at Arctic Rally Finland.

Now, Kaur and his co-driver Silver Simm are trying for a high finish in WRC3, planning to take part in at least four more stages before the season's end in November.

"We see that we do not have the opportunity of learning one year and then trying again the next. We must be fast right now and achieve results. It is not a simple task and should not be. I think we have managed two rounds well and I think it makes us hungrier," Kaur told ERR.

The rally driver is now 33 years old, the same age as Estonia's top driver Ott Tänak. While the WRC2 and WRC3 categories tend to lean toward younger drivers, Kaur thinks he still has at least ten years of top-level driving left in him.

"I do not think my age is an obstacle currently," Kaur said. "The obstacle is still speed and stability. In conclusion, you need a fast and stable driver who can also develop the car from the team's perspective. That is the set we wish to demonstrate today."

But still, what motivates the experienced driver today? "The serious hunger! And the need for achievement. That Estonians would be in the picture on that stage. The goal is reach the wheel of a World Rally Car. There is no fear of those cars today. I still want to keep pushing forward," Kaur emphasized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

State not yet willing to give up on coronavirus notification app HOIA

14:13

Gallery: Old Harbor's D-terminal to receive reconstruction works

13:47

Lung transplant canceled due to short working hours at Tartu Airport

13:21

Egon Kaur: The goal is to sit behind the wheel of a WRC car

13:16

Hospital manager: Situation with hospital beds in Tallinn is critical

12:54

AK: How are musicians coping during the coronavirus crisis?

12:27

Postimees: Estonian overdose deaths at lowest this century

12:05

Frontline worker vaccinations to be reduced in coming weeks

11:40

Experts: AstraZeneca should be used to primarily vaccinate over 60s

11:12

Recently reconstructed Sillamäe main street already showing signs of wear

10:47

Postimees: EU flag to return to the Riigikogu's White Hall

10:41

Health Board: 993 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, ten deaths

10:21

Electricity had biggest impact on producer price index in February

09:49

Population too low for Estonian COVID-19 strain to develop

09:23

Gallery: Türi becomes spring capital

08:51

Catering establishments see outdoor seating as lifeline

08:24

Jaak Aab to continue acting as prime minister until Wednesday

21.03

'Samost ja Luts': Ratas could be good presidential fit also for opposition

21.03

'Olukorrast riigis': Why did Soomere reveal his presidential bid so soon?

21.03

Five political lessons from the coronavirus crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: