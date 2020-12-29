World Rally Championship Rally Estonia voted Tartu's Deed of the Year

Residents of Tartu selected World Rally Championship (WRC) stage Rally Estonia as the most important deed of the year on Tuesday.

The annual Tartu Deed of the Year 2020 is jointly organized by Tartu City Government and the newspaper Tartu Postimees and allows residents of Tartu to vote for the deed of the year.

Rally Estonia was held in Tartu and South Estonia from September 4-6.

At the announcement ceremony on Tartu's Town Hall Square Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas and Rannar Raba, Editor-in-Chief of Tartu Postimees, thanked the leaders of Rally Estonia and everyone else who performed noteworthy acts in 2020.

Klaas said the Rally Estonia team showed not only Estonia, but the entire world, how – with the help of well-thought-out action and world-class communication – it is possible to organize a highly successful large-scale event under corona virus conditions in just two months.

"The year's best-organized WRC rally stage raised the visibility of both Tartu and South Estonia around the world, and offered significant relief to the tourism sector in what was a very difficult year. It definitely reflects the high level of the organizers, and the fact that Rally Estonia has been included in next year's WRC competition calendar is also a great acknowledgment," added Klaas.

Residents of Tartu also considered the following deeds to be important in 2020:

Renovation of the Annelinn Upper Secondary School

Car-Free Avenue

Bolt scooter rental

Welfare Masters begin assisting the elderly

The return of biodiversity to City Centre parks

Performances with audio descriptions and subtitles in the Theatre Vanemuine

Fairy tale exhibition Once Upon a Time at the Estonian National Museum

University of Tartu Delta Centre academic and research building

Skating rink on the Town Hall Square

New Lodjakoda barge workshop complex

Tartu's Deed of the Year is being selected for the 23rd time. Last year, the opening of Tartu Smart Bike Share was awarded the title.

