WRC Rally Estonia route announced

The route and itinerary for July's WRC Rally Estonia has been announced. The four-day event will cover just under 320 kilometers of track in the heavily forested South Estonia, making it nearly 100 kilometers longer than last year's inaugural event.

A test run is planned for the morning of Thursday, July 15, day one of the event, followed by a 2-km test stage on the streets of Tartu in the evening.

Eight regular tests run on Friday and Saturday, with the Tartu stage getting a re-run on Saturday evening.

Six, slightly shorter speed tests are planned for Sunday.

The 24 stages combined come to 319.38 km, compared with 17 tests over 233.4 at last year's coronavirus-blighted event, the first time Rally Estonia had held full WRC status.

The event, which runs July 15-18 and is the seventh rally out of 12 as the calendar stands, also hosts WRC2, WRC3 and Junior World Championship category races.

Local hero Ott Tänak won Rally Arctic Finland in February. After three races in the 2021 season, seven-time and reigning driver's champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) is in first place, Ott Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) lies in second, last season's runner-up, Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is third and Tänak, who won the driver's championship in 2019, is fourth.

The full schedule of stages is as follows:

Thursday, July 15:



Test Abissaare 6,23 km 9.01

SS1 Tartu 1 2,00 km 20.38



Friday, July 16



SS2 Arula 1 12,66 km 9.40

SS3 Otepää 1 18,25 km 10.28

SS4 Kanepi 1 16,51 km 11.16

SS5 Kambja 1 17,85 km 12.08

SS6 Arula 2 12,66 km 15.34

SS7 Otepää 2 18,25 km 16.22

SS8 Kanepi 2 16,51 km 17.10

SS9 Kambja 2 17,85 km 18.08



Saturday, July 17



SS10 Peipsiääre 1 23,56 km 8.06

SS11 Mustvee 1 12,39 km 9.08

SS12 Raanitsa 1 22,76 km 10.36

SS13 Vastsemõisa 1 6,72 km 11.39

SS14 Peipsiääre 2 23,56 km 15.06

SS15 Mustvee 2 12,39 km 16.08

SS16 Raanitsa 2 22,76 km 17.34

SS17 Vastsemõisa 2 6,72 km 18.37

SS18 Tartu 2 2,00 km 20.08



Sunday July 18



SS19 Neeruti 1 7,80 km 7.21

SS20 Elva 1 11,72 km 8.09

SS21 Tartu vald 1 7,47 km 9.08

SS22 Neeruti 2 7,80 km 11.41

SS23 Elva 2 11,72 km 12.29

SS24 Tartu vald 2 (PK) 7,47 km 14.18

