Penalty costs Ott Tänak Rally di Alba victory

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Tänak and Järveoja in action in Rally di Alba. Source: Rally di Alba/Facebook
Sports

A time penalty cost Ott Tänak victory at the non-championship Rally di Alba in Italy Sunday. He and co-driver Martin Järveoja still found themselves on the podium, in second place, however.

The pair picked up the two-minute-30-second penalty after their mechanics had overshot their allotted time allowance for work on the Hyundai i20 WRC car, meaning despite coming first in all nine stages of the race, which is not part of the WRC calendar, the Estonians had to settle for second place, behind 19-year-old Swedish-Norwegian driver Oliver Solberg, also in a Hyundai.

Solberg and co-driver Aaron Johnston were one minute and 40 second behind Tänak/Järveoa, meaning the penalty caused the cars to switch places, with a nearly 30-second gap.

Oliver Solberg is the son of 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg.

The race followed last Sunday's Rally de Sardegna, which Tänak had to pull out of after at one point holding the lead. The next full WRC event is in Kenya, starting June 24, while Tänak will race before a home crowd in mid-July.

Tänak, 2019 WRC champion, is currently, fourth in the drivers' table, after five rounds.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

14:44

Defense League members embark on Iraq mission

14:24

Penalty costs Ott Tänak Rally di Alba victory

13:54

Speaker calls Riigikogu presidential election session for August 30

13:18

Supreme Court: Public authorities can't define journalistic public interest Updated

12:50

Iggy Pop in concert in Tallinn next summer

12:29

Estonian composer's work performed on June 14 deportation 80th anniversary

12:27

Baltic leaders urge world not to forget Soviet deportations

12:26

YLE: Sanna Marin does well in Finland local elections, her party less so

11:52

Health Board: 28 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:05

Educational researcher: Upbringing has fallen by wayside in society

10:08

Military portal: UK Royal Tank Regiment coming to Estonia later this year

09:30

Almost 5,000 students starting in work camps

09:12

EKRE to continue filibuster this week despite bill defeat

08:42

Gallery: Estonia marks June 14 deportations 80th anniversary

13.06

'Olukorrast riigis' criticized Kallas' public letter to Finnish PM

13.06

Paul Keres: The tyranny of spiteful incompetence

13.06

Izmailova: Greens aiming for coalition in Tallinn

13.06

Day brings 37 new Covid cases

13.06

Social Democrats file competing government no-confidence motion

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: