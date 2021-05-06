Ott Tänak renews Hyundai contract

While Hyundai would not say how long the Estonian's contract now lasts, the time-frame is over several years, they said.

The team has also renewed Belgian driver Thierry Neuville's contract.

"I am very pleased to have signed a new contract with Hyundai," Tänak confirmed in a team press release.

"Over the last two years, I have witnessed the team's commitment and success. I look forward to a new era for WRC, but we still have work to do this year; we need to ship the current generation of cars properly," he added.

Team boss Andrea Adamo said: "Continuing the cooperation with these two talented drivers once again proves our ambition to be successful in the World Championship series. They've both proven to be great brand ambassadors."

Hyundai's next generation WRC car will be based on the company's i20N street model. Tests will commence soon, the company says.

Tänak, 33, from Saaremaa, joined Hyundai ahead of the 2020 season and shortly after clinching his maiden WRC title with Toyota in October 2019, following weeks of speculation that he would be on the move.

He finished third in the coronavirus-blighted 2020 season, and currently sits in fourth place, behind reigning and seven-time winner Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota), teammate Neuville, and Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota).

The next rally is in Portugal later this month.

July sees the second full WRC Rally Estonia event, giving local fans the chance to see their hero in action again.

