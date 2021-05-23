Suspension failure costs Tänak Portugal lead, may withdraw

Ott Tänak may be out of the Rally de Portugal after a suspensions failure in the penultimate stage on Saturday. Tänak had been leading the rally in the Hyundai i20 through Saturday, up until that point.

Welshman Elfyn Evans (Toyota) inherited the lead following the incident, with Tänak's teammate Dani Sordo promoted to second and reigning and seven-time world champion (and five-time Portugal rally winner) Sebastien Ogier in third. Finn Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) also had to drop out Saturday due to mechanical issues.

The final day's schedule, with the winners of already-concluded stages in brackets, is below.

Neljapäev:



Test Paredes 4,60 km 11.01 (EVANS



Friday:



SS1 Lousa 1 12,35 km 10.08 (TÄNAK)

SS2 Gois 1 19,51 km 11.08 (SORDO)

SS3 Arganil 1 18,82 km 12.08 (SORDO)

SS4 Lousa 2 12,35 km 14.31 (ROVANPERÄ)

SS5 Gois 2 19,51 km 15.31 (SORDO)

SS6 Arganil 2 18,82 km 16.38 (TÄNAK)

SS7 Mortagua 18,16 km 18.05 (OGIER/EVANS)

SS8 SSS Lousada 3,36 km 21.03 (TÄNAK)



Saturday:



SS9 Vieira do Minho 1 20,64 km 10.08 (TÄNAK)

SS10 Cabeceiras de Basto 1 22,37 km 11.08 (TÄNAK)

SS11 Amarante 1 37,92 km 12.24 (TÄNAK)

SS12 Vieira do Minho 2 20,64 km 16.38 (EVANS)

SS13 Cabeceiras de Basto 2 22,37 km 17.38 (TÄNAK)

SS14 Amarante 2 37,92 km 18.54 (EVANS)

SS15 SSS Porto - Foz 3,30 km 21.03 (SORDO)



Sunday:



SS16 Felgueiras 1 9,18 km 9.08

SS17 Montim 8,75 km 9.53

SS18 Fafe 1 11,18 km 10.38

SS19 Felgueiras 2 9,18 km 12.04

SS20 Fafe 2 (PK) 11,18 km 14.18

--

