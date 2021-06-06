Ogier wins Rally Sardegna, Tänak second in power stage

Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) has won the 2021 Rally Italia Sardegna, followed by Elfyn Evans (Toyota; +46.0) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; +1:05.2). Ott Tänak (Hyundai) who was forced to quit on Saturday took second place in the power stage.

Sunday brought little in the way of changes until the power stage where Thierry Neuville's i20 was the fastest, followed by Tänak, Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) and Dani Sordo (Hyundai). Evans' Toyota stalled in the water trap that caused him to lose time, while the Welshman's lead was big enough to hold on to the rally second place.

Final results: 1. Ogier 3:19:26.4, 2. Evans +46.0, 3. Neuville +1:05.2, 4. Katsuta +6:11.2.

Ogier managed to extend his lead in Italy and is now on 106 points 11 points ahead of Evans who came second in Sardegna. Neuville is still in third (77 points), followed by Tänak who only scored four points in Italy for a total tally of 49. Katsuta (48 points) and Rovanperä (44) aren't far behind.

Ott Tänak said after the race that he is happy with the pace of the car, while reliability still needs to be sorted out. "It is a fast can that needs to be made durable, and I'm sure we can do it," the Estonian said.

--

