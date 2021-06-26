Tänak to start second full day of Rally Kenya from third place

Thierry Neuville leads the WRC Safari Rally Kenya after what was a rather dramatic race day on Friday. Ott Tänak is in third after his Hyundai stablemate and Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota).

The Kasarani Super Special Stage driven on Thursday pitted Tänak against WRC points leader Sebastien Ogier who put in the fastest time. Tänak was fourth, after Toyota drivers Kalle Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans.

The third special stage of Friday saw Evans and Dani Sordo (Hyundai) drop out, with Ogier, Solberg and Bertelli also experiencing difficulties.

Neuville won two of the three morning special stages and headed to the service park 5.1 seconds ahead of Rovanperä. Tänak was third, 26.2 seconds behind Neuville. Both ran into trouble in the afternoon, and while Neuville's broken tire only cost him 40 seconds, Rovanperä had to call it a day before the racing was done on Friday.

Ott Tänak also blew a tire on the final stage of the day, costing him 55 seconds. These mishaps gave Takamoto second place 18.8 seconds behind Neuville, with Tänak trailing Neuville by 55.8 seconds.

Rally Kenya standings after day two. Source: EWRC-results.com/screenshot

