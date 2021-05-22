Tänak goes into day three of Rally de Portugal in first place

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sports

Estonian World Rally Championship star Ott Tänak finished top of the table after day two of Rally de Portugal, though the going has been quite heavy, he says, with a need to preserve tires being foremost on his and co-driver Martin Järveoja's minds going into Saturday.

Following the test that wrapped up Friday's events near Porto, in the north of the country, Tänak (Hyundai) finished 1.3 seconds ahead of reigning world champion and five-time Portugal winner Sebastien Ogier (France, Toyota).

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans (Toyota) lay in third and Spanish driver and Tänak's teammate, Dani Sordo, was in fourth, at the end of Friday's events.

Tänak's teammate Thierry Neuville of Belgium crashed out on stage 7.

Tänak said Friday had been a very demanding day, with the primary goal on Saturday being a need to preserve the Hyundai i20's tires.

"It's been extremely demanding. It is quite variable and is hard to find a good balance for the tires. Each test was a little bit special, and it wasn't easy to deal with," Tänak told WRC All Live.

"You always come to win, nothing less. We still have a lot to make clear tonight so that we will be in the best shape tomorrow morning. I didn't feel quite natural in the car all the time, but the car is fast and when you push, you're fast," Tänak, 33, from Saaremaa, went on.

The rally is set to be the longest of the season, at 337 km and over 20 speed tests, starting in the Coimbra district and ending in the Braga district.

The road surface is generally soft and sandy, but occasionally there are more rocky spots, where drivers have to deal with potholes, particularly on repeat runs.

The remaining schedule for the weekend is below.

Thursday:

Test Paredes                4,60 km 11.01 EVANS

Friday:

 SS1 Lousa 1               12,35 km 10.08 TÄNAK
 SS2 Gois 1                19,51 km 11.08 SORDO
 SS3 Arganil 1             18,82 km 12.08 SORDO
 SS4 Lousa 2               12,35 km 14.31 ROVANPERÄ
 SS5 Gois 2                19,51 km 15.31 SORDO
 SS6 Arganil 2             18,82 km 16.38 TÄNAK
 SS7 Mortagua              18,16 km 18.05 OGIER/EVANS
 SS8 SSS Lousada            3,36 km 21.03 TÄNAK

Saturday:

 SS9 Vieira do Minho 1     20,64 km 10.08
SS10 Cabeceiras de Basto 1 22,37 km 11.08
SS11 Amarante 1            37,92 km 12.24
SS12 Vieira do Minho 2     20,64 km 16.38
SS13 Cabeceiras de Basto 2 22,37 km 17.38
SS14 Amarante 2            37,92 km 18.54
SS15 SSS Porto - Foz        3,30 km 21.03

Sunday:

SS16 Felgueiras 1           9,18 km  9.08
SS17 Montim                 8,75 km  9.53
SS18 Fafe 1                11,18 km 10.38
SS19 Felgueiras 2           9,18 km 12.04
SS20 Fafe 2 (PK)           11,18 km 14.18

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:48

President at Spring Storm: Estonia more than capable of defending herself

13:21

PPA rehearses maritime drug smuggling interception ops

11:43

Health minister: Mandatory mask-wearing may be gone in weeks

11:15

Health Board: 180 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:49

Combined ratings: Eesti 200, SDE and Isamaa all see rise in support levels

09:47

Wastewater survey: Coronavirus levels steadily declining

09:25

Tänak goes into day three of Rally de Portugal in first place

21.05

Survey: 75 percent of respondents say will vote in October local elections

21.05

Recalled diplomat Clyde Kull probe also concerns alleged embezzlement

21.05

Polish missile unit participating in Spring Storm arrives in Paldiski

21.05

Ida-Viru EOD team disposes of 533 World War Two-era explosives in 24 hours

21.05

Issuing of digital ID verification services encounters glitches Friday

21.05

Reform, SDE leading MPs say Center member out of line on Herem comments

21.05

Duck chooses central Tallinn café frontage as hatching location

21.05

Uku Suviste on Eurovision: Feeling on stage was better than ever

21.05

City of Tallinn wants more scope to deal with Airbnb-style problem guests

21.05

Professor on lifting mask-wearing rule: Hopefully talking in terms of weeks

21.05

SAPTK investigates whether established COVID-19 restrictions are lawful

21.05

Health Board: 226 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, four deaths

21.05

Tänak takes second in opening Rally de Portugal test

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: