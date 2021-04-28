Last leader of Estonian SSR may be honored by City of Tallinn

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Vaino Väljas. Source: Siim Lõvi ERR
News

The last leader of the Estonian Communist Party, Vaino Väljas, has been nominated to receive a coat of arms from Tallinn City Government. Still resident in Tallinn, Väljas, 90, was party leader during the period leading up to Estonian independence, and was an important figure during that period.

Tallinn City Government has sponsored Väljas' candidacy, along with close to 30 others, while the award must pass a council chamber vote. Center councilor Andres Kollist made the actual proposal, citing Väljas' role in the restoration of independence, which became a reality on August 20 1991, including his adoption of the Estonian Sovereignty Declaration on November 16, 1988.

A total of 27 people have been nominated candidates for the decoration, including singer Ivo Linna, rally driver Ott Tänak, former Soviet basketball player and olympic gold medalist, now coach, Tiit Sokk, Kuku Radio journalist Timo Tarve, and leading doctors Arkadi Popov and Peep Talving – both prominent figures through the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of the Lutheran church Archbishop Urmas Viilma has also been nominated.

31 people have received the Tallinn coat of arms since 1997.

Vaino Väljas was chair of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian SSR in the mid 1960s and later first secretary of the Communist Party of the Estonian Soviet Socialist Republic. He was made party chair in April 1990, appointed by Mikhail Gorbachev, who was a personal friend.

He has also received state awards, namely the Order of the National Coat of Arms 3rd Class, and the Order of the White Star.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:02

KredEx available funds up tenfold in coronavirus-hit 2020

18:21

Last leader of Estonian SSR may be honored by City of Tallinn

17:13

Tallinn extends day one sick pay benefit to end of May

16:42

Harju Elekter profit falls nearly 60 percent on year to Q1 2021

16:11

Most income tax declarations have been submitted electronically

15:54

Global Estonian Report: April 28 – May 5

15:19

Leucistic starling spotted in Lääne County

14:56

Foreign minister wants to restart 'Baltic travel bubble' negotiations

14:55

Regional daily: Keep in mind law when installing security cameras

14:20

Estonia expresses condolences after Riga fire kills eight

13:48

State-owned Enefit Green to go public in first half of 2022

13:25

Audit report: Third of COVID-19 reserve unspent at end of year

13:17

Russia expels Baltic diplomats

13:02

Teachers can use rapid coronavirus tests from May

12:33

Minister: Government has reached agreement on budget strategy

12:07

Vaccinations could start for 50, 60 year olds next week if doses arrive

11:41

Defense minister: Horror stories of defense budget cuts not true

11:13

Survey: Church attendance has fallen slightly in past five years

10:44

Health Board: 396 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, no deaths

10:43

Thousands of Jõgeva households left without power after substation fire

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: