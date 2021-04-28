Tallinn's highest infection rate registered in Haabersti

The district of Haabersti currently has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Tallinn, Ester Öpik, adviser to the city government on coronavirus, said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

The infection rate in Tallinn, speaking of the past seven days, is highest in the district of Haabersti, followed by Lasnamäe and Mustamäe. When it comes to the numbers of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, Tallinn ranks 11th among the country's municipalities.

Öpik said it as a good sign that for the first time in the past five months, no coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Estonia during the past day.

"This gives us a feeling that the virus is subsiding, and even though 396 new positive first-time tests were added during the past day, we are moving on a downward trajectory," Öpik said.

Usually, school holidays have brought surprises with them when they end, and this may be the case also now, according to Öpik.

"Surprises can be both bad and good. We hope that the school break went well and everyone has got some rest," she said, adding that the first clues of what impact the school break that formally ended at the end of last week is having on infection rates can be expected some time towards the end of next week.

The school grades that have been allowed by the government to resume contact learning in Estonia can do it only from May 3, a week after the end of the school break.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!