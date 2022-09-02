Estonia's representative will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

Estonia will not be sending a representative to the funeral of the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as it has received no invitation.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received an invitation," spokesperson Anna Tisler-Lavrentjev said when asked by ERR who could attend the funeral.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening. His funeral will be held at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow where he will be laid next to his wife Raissa.

The Gorbachev Foundation said that the viewing will be held at Moscow's House of the Unions on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

Press representative for the Russian administration Dmitri Peskov said on Thursday that while the funeral service will include state honors, President Putin will not be able to attend because of his busy schedule. Putin said his farewells on Thursday after which he embarked on a visit to the Kaliningrad Oblast.

--

