Injury puts javelin thrower Kirt out of Tokyo games

Kirt, silver medalist at the 2019 world championships in Doha, said that: "Going to the Olympics in this state would mean nothing more than just taking part. I haven't been able to compete for a year-and-a-half."

"From an athlete's point of view, pulling out of the Olympics is one of the hardest decisions in life, but there is no option. However, that doesn't mean I'm quitting altogether."

Kirt picked up a serious leg injury at the end of last year, which has meant he did not have time to train sufficiently ahead of the games, postponed from last year as a result of the pandemic.

Doctors say Kirt would need to rest the foot – and thus not make a javelin throw – for at least another four weeks; the Tokyo games start on July 23.

The injury is a compound fracture of the heel, which can take up to eight months to heal.

Kirt has meanwhile recovered from a shoulder injury he picked up during the world championships final in Doha in which he bagged silver.

If treatment goes to schedule, the Estonian, 31, from Tõrva, Valga County, will be able to compete from late August, just after the olympics finish, with next year's major competitions in mind.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!