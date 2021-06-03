Spectators can attend sporting events from Friday

Estonian women's national football team hosted Latvia in a test match. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Government decided on Thursday that spectators will be allowed to attend sporting competitions and events from Friday ( June 4). This will harmonize the restrictions in the field of sports with those for public events.

As applied to indoor public events, the dispersion requirement and space occupancy requirement of up to 50 percent must be taken into account in competitions and other events in the sports sector.

The maximum number of participants, including spectators, remains the same until June 13: up to 200 indoors and up to 250 outdoors. For competitions and events, the restriction to end these at 10 p.m., or within a reasonable time after that, will remain in place.

From June 14, the same restriction applies until midnight. There will still be no time limit for international high-level sporting competitions. Until June 3, only top athletes are allowed to participate in indoor competitions.

From June 14, there may be up to 600 participants and spectators indoors, with the dispersion requirement and space occupancy requirement of up to 50 percent. Up to 1,000 people can participate outdoors.

From June 14, events may also be organized with up to 3,000 people participating indoors during the day and up to 9,000 people outdoors during the day, provided that infection safety is ensured. This will apply if only people who have tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and completed the entire vaccination course participate. Read more: https://valitsus.ee/uudised/valitsus-lubab-korraldada-nakkusohutuse-tagamisel-suurema-osalejate-arvuga-uritusi

The Government is making mitigations in the light of declining coronavirus infection rates which burden the health care system, and an increase in the number of people vaccinated in the population, it said in a statement released on Thursday.

Editor: Helen Wright

