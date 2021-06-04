Estonia to face Finland in friendly match on Friday

Sports
Sports

The Estonian men's national football team will face off against its Finnish counterpart in Helsinki on Friday. The friendly match will begin at 6.50 p.m. and will be broadcast on ETV2, which will also be visible on ERR News.

The Estonian national team is eager to continue its winning ways after snapping their two-year winless streak on Tuesday with a 1:0 victory in Lithuania.

The match, played as part of the Baltic tournament, saw the first half pass without any goals scored, although there were a few opportunities. Estonia took momentum as the away team in the second half and scored the first and only goal of the match in the 59th minute, when crafty team captain Konstantin Vassiljev whipped in a beautiful cross, which Henri Anier headed in for the winning goal.

Anier told ERR on Thursday: "Expectations for each match is to go in with winning intentions. Although we do not yet what the manager will decide for players, it does not matter much: everyone has one and the same desire to play, representing their country and facing our neighbors to the North and giving them a proper battle."

Estonia and Finland have played on 35 occasions, 17 of which have ended with a Finnish victory to Estonia's eight. Ten matches have ended in a draw. The last time the two teams faced was in a friendly held in Qatar in 2019, when Estonia defeated their northern neighbors 2:1.

Finland is preparing for the European championships final tournament and the match against Estonia is the last one before they begin competing at the Euros on June 12. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki will return from an injury against Estonia in hopes of regaining form before the European championships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Estonia to face Finland in friendly match on Friday

14:33

EDF special forces Mali activity halted pending French decision

13:32

Kallas: Finnish travel restrictions not proportionate

13:29

Station Narva festival announces city art contest

13:25

Gallery: President awards state decorations

13:01

55,000 passengers used Tallinn Airport in May

12:27

Banning fur farms to bring large claim for damages to state

12:05

Ratas: Fly the Estonian flag to celebrate our achievements

11:54

Flags hoisted across Estonia for tricolor's 137th anniversary

11:22

Film produced by several Estonians selected for Cannes festival

10:56

AK: Bill centralizing citizen biometric data meets EKRE pushback

10:37

Health Board: 96 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:22

Indrek Kiisler: On summoning Finland's ambassador to the carpet

09:53

Tallinn's investments to double in hopes of mega-hospital

09:25

Ten Second World War artillery shells found on Viimsi peninsula

08:57

AK: Government gives go-ahead for June Victory Day parade

08:26

Vaccination chief: Vaccine tourism is likely ending

03.06

Kontaveit through to French Open round three

03.06

Environment agency: Forest growth outstrips felling in 2019

03.06

Government green-lights KredEx-Enterprise Estonia merger

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: