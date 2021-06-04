Estonia to face Finland in friendly match on Friday

The Estonian men's national football team will face off against its Finnish counterpart in Helsinki on Friday. The friendly match will begin at 6.50 p.m. and will be broadcast on ETV2, which will also be visible on ERR News.

The Estonian national team is eager to continue its winning ways after snapping their two-year winless streak on Tuesday with a 1:0 victory in Lithuania.

The match, played as part of the Baltic tournament, saw the first half pass without any goals scored, although there were a few opportunities. Estonia took momentum as the away team in the second half and scored the first and only goal of the match in the 59th minute, when crafty team captain Konstantin Vassiljev whipped in a beautiful cross, which Henri Anier headed in for the winning goal.

Anier told ERR on Thursday: "Expectations for each match is to go in with winning intentions. Although we do not yet what the manager will decide for players, it does not matter much: everyone has one and the same desire to play, representing their country and facing our neighbors to the North and giving them a proper battle."

Estonia and Finland have played on 35 occasions, 17 of which have ended with a Finnish victory to Estonia's eight. Ten matches have ended in a draw. The last time the two teams faced was in a friendly held in Qatar in 2019, when Estonia defeated their northern neighbors 2:1.

Finland is preparing for the European championships final tournament and the match against Estonia is the last one before they begin competing at the Euros on June 12. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki will return from an injury against Estonia in hopes of regaining form before the European championships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!