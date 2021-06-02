National team ends two-year winless streak

Estonian national football team players. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
The Estonian men's national football team put an end to their to nearly two-year streak of international matches without a victory with a 1:0 win over Lithuania on Tuesday.

The match, played as part of the Baltic tournament, saw the first half pass without any goals scored, although there were a few opportunities. Estonia took momentum as the away team in the second half and scored the first and only goal of the match in the 59th minute, when crafty team captain Konstantin Vassiljev whipped in a beautiful cross, which Henri Anier headed in for the winning goal.

Watch Anier's goal here:

Not only was the win important in the Baltic tournament setting, it put an end to a streak of more than two years without a single victory - the last time Estonia won in international play was on March 26 2019, against Gibraltar.

The national team will continue its international window on Friday with a friendly match against Finland. The national team will finish the three-team Baltic tournament at home against Latvia next Thursday. Estonia has not won the tournament since 1938.

Anier: I feel happy for the boys

"Very sweet! Very sweet for us all: it was basically the first match for the manager [Thomas Häberli] and we did not have much time to practice together. I think we got the most out of it. A strong away match against Lithuania - very sweet," Tuesday's hero Henri Anier told ERR.

The effective attack saw long-time team captain Konstantin Vassiljev connect with Anier on a spectacular counter-attack. "It was a beautiful attack, I feel happy for the boys. Three passes, a quick counter-attack and we solved it. One was enough," the goal-scorer said. "We had a few more moments, we were good on defense. I feel happy for all the boys."

"We all believed we must keep it clean at the back and we would have these opportunities. We just have to hit on them and that is how it went," the striker concluded after putting an end to a streak of losses and draws dating back to March 2019.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

