Thomas Häberli announced as new national football team manager ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian national football team managers (from left): Andres Oper, Norbert Hurt, Thomas Häberli, Michael Müller, Mart Poom.
Estonian national football team managers (from left): Andres Oper, Norbert Hurt, Thomas Häberli, Michael Müller, Mart Poom. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

Swiss Thomas Häberli has started as the next manager for the Estonian men's national football team with his staff consisting of Norbert Hurt, Michael Müller and Estonian football legends Andres Oper and Mart Poom.

In his playing career, the 46-year old Häberli was a striker for Swiss top-flight clubs such as FC Basel and Bern Young Boys and he also represented the Swiss national team for one match. Häberli received four domestic league silver medals in his nearly ten years of playing for Young Boys and played in several Champions League and Europa League matches during that time.

Häberli became a manager right after his professional career ended and has now worked with several Swiss top clubs. In 2019, he was the manager for FC Luzern, he was also a talent manager for FC Basel from 2015-2018, when he was appointed as first team assistant manager, a position he resigned from six months later to manage Luzern.

He has also managed youth teams for Basel and Young Boys and is the striker coach for the Swiss under-17 national team.

Häberli has a UEFA Pro License and has a master's degree in coaching from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland.

38-year old Swiss Michael Müller begins working for Häberli's staff as a strength and conditiong coach. Müller was an assistant manager for FC Luzern in 2019-2020 and was working at FC Basel in 2015-2019. For the five years prior, he was working as a trainer for Swiss olympic athletes, including European championship bronze medal and Swiss record sprinter Alex Wilson. Müller also has a master's degree, in Physical Education.

37-year old Estonian Norbert Hurt has been the gaffer for Estonian clubs Tartu JK Tammeka and FC Flora, who he led to an Estonian championship in 2015. For the last couple of years, Hurt has been an assistant manager for Flora and is the manager for Estonia's under-17 national team, taking wins over Spain, Sweden and France in 2019. Hurt has a master's degree in Physical Education and Sport from the University of Tartu.

43-year old Andres Oper played 134 matches for Estonia in 1995-2014 and scored an all-time record 38 goals for the national team. He was named the best footballer in Estonia on three occasions, having played in Denmark, Russia, the Netherlands, China and Cyprus, in addition to his younger days in Estonia. Oper has managed in England and in Estonia, including with the national team and youth teams.

48-year old Mart Poom tended to the goal of Estonia's national team for 120 matches. During his long and illustrious career, he played for many English clubs, including getting a Champions League silver medal with Arsenal in 2006. Poom was named the best footballer in Estonia on six occasions, also being awarded as the greatest Estonian player of the half-century in 2003. Poom became a trainer at Arsenal and began working with the Estonian national team in 2009.

Contracts with the new managers are set to run until the end of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

Estonia and Brexit

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Lihula shooter preliminary hearing starts Wednesday

18:25

Fuel prices up slightly on pre-Christmas season levels

17:59

Unemployment benefits rise significantly for 2021

17:29

Minister: Natural population fall for 2020 regrettable

16:56

Number of visits to Artis cinema fall by over 40 percent

16:24

Folk costume made in Estonia received international recognition

15:51

Nõmme center to see apartment house developments

15:19

New Narva mayor runs into obstacles reorganizing city government

15:17

Health Board: 429 new cases of coronavirus, seven deaths Updated

14:56

Thomas Häberli announced as new national football team manager

14:48

Kiik: 40,000 people could receive first vaccine dose by end of January

14:28

Kuressaare Hospital opens COVID-19 ward

14:01

Court opts to make former opera chief sexual harassment hearings public

13:35

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers fall to 2003 level

13:04

Lutsar: Extending interval between vaccine injections could be reasonable

12:37

Disruptions in use of Mobile-ID still possible

12:12

Development of Estonia's largest solar park delayed once more

11:38

Tallink passenger figures down nearly 62 percent in 2020

11:14

Former Health Board official: Risk groups should be vaccinated concurrently

10:48

COVID-19 vaccine administration hindered by holidays and staff training

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: