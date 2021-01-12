Estonian national football team to face Hungarian club on Tuesday afternoon

At 4.55 p.m. Estonian time, the national football team will face Hungarian club Ferencvaros in a training match. ERR's sports portal will broadcast the match live, available here .

The national football team is currently in Marbella, Spain, for a training camp and the training match against Budapest Ferencvaros will be the first showing under the management of newly appointed manager Thomas Häberli.

The manager said he is pleased with the team so far. "I am very happy with the intensity of the trainings. It is clear after the holidays, to break out from the holidays, it is always difficult to start but [the players] made it very well. I am happy and think we can do a good foundation for the team and for Estonia. I am excited for the game and we will see what happens," Häberli said.

There are 22 players in the national team, most of them playing in Estonian clubs, with FC Flora making up 16 of the total 22 players. The manager said he is satisfied with the choice and added that he has been in contact with the players playing in Europe. He noted that the team will likely look different for the team's first official match in late-March.

Häberli said the Estonian national team has made a good first impression: "Really good players on an international level. Of course, we do not have at the moment 30 or 40 players on that level but here we have players that are really strong. We have players that have to prove, that are not ready yet for this level. I am happy with the quality of the players and that makes me confident for the future."

Levadia captain: National team is too Flora-centric

Captain of Estonian Premium league third-place FCI Levadia, Brent Lepistu, was left out of the national team and added that he thinks the team for the first training camp is much too centric on domestic league champion FC Flora players.

Levadia has two players on the national team's first roster. "Many men from this team (Levadia - ed.) deserve a spot in Marbella. Looking at the team, I am certain that our players could outplay many. There are many of those players, nothing more needs to be said," the 13-time national team representative told Soccernet.ee (link in Estonian).

