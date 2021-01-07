National football team's year to start against Hungarian top-flight club

The Estonian men's national football team will begin their year with a training camp in Spain, during which they will face off against Hungarian legend club Ferencvarosi TC, played at 5.30 p.m. Estonian time on January 12.

The training camp is also the first time the national team will be directed by Swiss manager Thomas Häberli, who was announced as the new manager on Tuesday.

Young players Karl-Romet Nõmm, Markkus Seppik, Marco Lukka and Karl Rudolf Õigus will be looking for their first action as senior national team players.

Team mainstays such as Taijo Teniste, Henrik Ojamaa, Joonas Tamm and Ken Kallaste, along with a few others, will miss the first camp of the year due to medical reasons.

The match against Ferencvarosi will be a training match only and will not go down as an official meeting. The training camp will run on January 7-13 and it was organized to prepare for the qualifying tournament of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Estonian national team will begin their season against the Czech Republic on March 24, with their second match coming just three days later against Belarus.

The full team roster as of manager Thomas Häberli's decision:

Goalkeepers

12 Karl Jakob Hein (13.04.2002) – Arsenal (ENG) (6/0)

1 Matvei Igonen (02.10.1996) – FC Flora (4/0)

22 Karl-Romet Nõmm (04.01.1998) – FC Flora (0/0)

Defenders

13 Michael Lilander (20.06.1997) – FC Flora (7/0)

2 Märten Kuusk (05.04.1996) – FC Flora (6/0)

3 Henri Järvelaid (11.12.1998) – Vendsyssel FF (DEN) (4/0)

4 Henrik Pürg (03.06.1996) – FC Flora (3/0)

18 Markkus Seppik (16.04.2001) – FC Flora (0/0)

21 Marco Lukka (04.12.1996) – FC Flora (0/0)

Midfielders and forwards

14 Konstantin Vassiljev (16.08.1984) – FC Flora (125/25)

10 Sergei Zenjov (20.04.1989) – free agent (87/13)

15 Rauno Sappinen (23.01.1996) – FC Flora (32/6)

7 Frank Liivak (07.07.1996) – free agent (24/3)

19 Pavel Marin (14.06.1995) – free agent (14/2)

17 Martin Miller (25.09.1997) – FC Flora (13/1)

5 Vladislav Kreida (25.09.1999) – FC Flora (9/0)

11 Mark Oliver Roosnupp (12.05.1997) – FCI Levadia (8/0)

16 Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (27.11.1996) – FC Flora (7/0)

8 Mark Anders Lepik (10.09.2000) – FC Flora (4/0)

20 Markus Poom (27.02.1999) – FC Flora (2/0)

6 Markus Soomets (02.03.2000) – FC Flora (2/0)

24 Karl Rudolf Õigus (05.11.1998) – FCI Levadia (0/0)

Team manager: Thomas Häberli

Assistant managers: Norbert Hurt, Andres Oper

Goalkeeper trainer: Mart Poom

Strength and conditioning coach: Michael Müller

Physiotherapists: Helvis Trääder, Ott Meerits, Siret Kalbus

