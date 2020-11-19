Estonia finishes Nations League group with draw against Georgia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The Estonian men's national football team finished the group stage of the UEFA Nations League with a 0:0 draw against Georgia on Wednesday evening and came in last in group C2 of the European competition.
The match played in Thbilisi went by with the Georgians mostly in the drivers' seat, holding possession for 68 percent of the 90-minute affair. The hosts also took 12 shots, but only two of those were on goal. None of Estonia's four shots went on goal.
Estonia's unfortunate streak of win-less matches has now reached 16, dating all the way back to an international friendly in March 2019, when Estonia took care of Gibraltar 1:0.
The slumping team's manager Karel Voolaid said post-match: "We have to accept the draw looking at the general picture but I certainly regretted, I wanted to offer the Estonian fans a victory which was left unclaimed."
"I certainly wanted more, that is clear. A lot has been said and written over the last weeks. We certainly expected more, we are not happy - noone wants to finish last, especially if it is a tough competition about progress or stagnation," Voolaid acknowledged.
Estonia began their Nations League season in September with a 0:1 loss to Georgia at home and a 0:2 loss to Armenia on the road. They received their first points of the season in October after a 3:3 draw with North Macedonia at home and a 1:1 draw with Armenia. Their last match prior to the aforementioned meeting with Georgia was in North Macedonia, where Estonia had to admit 1:2 defeat.
Armenia won the group, defeating North Macedonia 1:0 in their last match and finishing off with 11 points. North Macedonia finished second with nine points, Georgia with seven and Estonia capped off at three. Armenia was promoted to League B for the next stage of the Nations League.
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste
