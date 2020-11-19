Estonia finishes Nations League group with draw against Georgia

The Estonian men's national football team finished the group stage of the UEFA Nations League with a 0:0 draw against Georgia on Wednesday evening and came in last in group C2 of the European competition.

The match played in Thbilisi​ went by with the Georgians mostly in the drivers' seat, holding possession for 68 percent of the 90-minute affair. The hosts also took 12 shots, but only two of those were on goal. None of Estonia's four shots went on goal.

Estonia's unfortunate streak of win-less matches has now reached 16, dating all the way back to an international friendly in March 2019, when Estonia took care of Gibraltar 1:0.

The slumping team's manager Karel Voolaid said post-match: "We have to accept the draw looking at the general picture but I certainly regretted, I wanted to offer the Estonian fans a victory which was left unclaimed."

"I certainly wanted more, that is clear. A lot has been said and written over the last weeks. We certainly expected more, we are not happy - noone wants to finish last, especially if it is a tough competition about progress or stagnation," Voolaid acknowledged.

Estonia began their Nations League season in September with a 0:1 loss to Georgia at home and a 0:2 loss to Armenia on the road. They received their first points of the season in October after a 3:3 draw with North Macedonia at home and a 1:1 draw with Armenia. Their last match prior to the aforementioned meeting with Georgia was in North Macedonia, where Estonia had to admit 1:2 defeat.

Armenia won the group, defeating North Macedonia 1:0 in their last match and finishing off with 11 points. North Macedonia finished second with nine points, Georgia with seven and Estonia capped off at three. Armenia was promoted to League B for the next stage of the Nations League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!