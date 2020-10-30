news

Karl Jakob Hein a substitute for Arsenal's Europa League triumph

Karl Jakob Hein.
Karl Jakob Hein. Source: instagram.com/karljakobhein
18-year old Karl Jakob Hein, a goalkeeper for the Estonian men's national football team, was among the substitutes for home club Arsenal's 3:0 victory against Dundalk in the UEFA Europa League.

The young Estonian joined Arsenal's youth academy in 2018, but had never before been on the substitute bench for the Premier League side. He was not subbed on for the 3:0 win.

Arsenal's goals were scored by Edward Nketiah, Joseph Willock and Nicolas Pepe and the team now hold first place in their group with six points. Second is Norwegian club Molde, also with six but down on goal difference. The remaining teams - Rapid Wien and Dundalk - have no points from two matches.

Coincidentally, Arsenal was also the home club for legendary Estonian goalkeeper Mart Poom, who spent two seasons at the British top flight club. Poom was the third goalkeeper on the team and also received a silver medal in the 2006 UEFA Champions League. He played one match in the Premier League, a 0:0 draw against his former club Portsmouth.

Estonian youth players have generated interest in Europe over the last two years, as four young players - one being Hein at Arsenal - signed contracts with major European youth academies over the summer.

Seventeen-year old players Maksim Paskotši and Oliver Jürgens signed with Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan respectively and 16-year old Martin Vetkal signed a three-year deal with A.S. Roma in August.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

