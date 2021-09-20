Karl Jakob Hein signs new contract with Arsenal

The 19-year old joined the top-flight English club in July of 2018 from Nõmme United and signed a contract with the team the next year. He has mainly performed for the club's under-23s squad and made his first-team debut in a pre-season match in July. Last season, the Estonian was a substitute for six Europa League matches.

"It means a lot to extend my contract with this big club, a big club in Europe, a massive club with traditions. I'm very happy, very happy," Hein told Arsenal Media. "My ambitions are to play for Arsenal ultimately, train hard, keep the progress going and then hopefully get my chance."

He said his first year with the club was tough as he was battling a wrist injury, but the next seasons went well as progress has been visible. "Step by step, every day I feel more comfortable and it's been a good pre-season and I'm looking forward to this season," the goalkeeper added.

Hein and his under-23s squad faced off against Chelsea's youth squad on Sunday and the Gooners took a 6:1 victory. Chelsea had seven shots on goal, only the last of which went by Hein.

The goalkeeper had a terrific showing against Wales on September 8, when he was able to keep a clean sheet, even though Gareth Bale did all he could to put Wales ahead.

Highlights of Estonia - Wales are available here:

--

