Estonians help clubs into Conference and Europa League group stages

Three members of the Estonian men's national team made important contributions for their respective club sides on Thursday night, ensuring an Estonian presence in the group stages of this season's Conference League and Europa League.

Estonian national team winger Vlasi Sinjavski scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Czech club Slovacko, as they knocked out Swedish side AIK 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for the group stages of this year's UEFA Conference League.

Sinjavski, who joined Slovacko in May from fellow Czech side MFK Karvina, struck the winner in the 76th minute after coming on as a second half substitute, converting a cross from the left by Jan Kalabišky.

Slovacko qualified for the Conference League after defeating giants Sparta Prague 3-1 in the final of last season's Czech Cup, with the victory also granting the club their first ever major trophy.

You can see Sinjavski's winning goal for Slovacko on Soccernet.ee here.

Sinjavski will be joined in the next round by fellow Estonian international Joonas Tamm, who plays his club football for Romanian side FSB (Formerly Steaua Bucharest).

In a dramatic finale to the second leg of their third preliminary round tie with Norwegians Viking Stavanger, FSB won 3-1 on the night, securing victory with a 94th minute penalty from Risto Radunovic. Radunovic's strike right at the death also tipped the tie in the Romanian side's favor, making it 4-3 on aggregate and sending Stavanger out of the competition.

In the Europa League, UEFA's second tier competition, Estonia's Karol Mets helped Swiss side FC Zurich confirm their spot in the group stages with a 1-0 win away to Scottish club Hearts.

Zurich's winner on the night came from midfielder Fabian Rohner after 80 minutes, giving the Swiss champions a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Central defender Mets was involved in the game's key incident, when Hearts English defender Jorge Grant received a second yellow card in the 56th minute for an alleged dive following a challenge from the Estonian.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Estonian midfielder Nikita Baranov's club FC Pyunik Yerevan of Armenia drew 0-0 away to Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, before crashing out 3-2 on penalties to the side which defeated Real Madrid in last season's Champions League.

The draw for the group stage of this season's UEFA Europe League will take place at 14:00 Estonian time on Friday August 26, followed by the draw for the Conference League group stage at 15:30.

