Estonians help clubs into Conference and Europa League group stages

Sports
Vladi Sinjavski celebrates the winning goal for Slovacko
Vladi Sinjavski celebrates the winning goal for Slovacko Source: SCANPIX/TT NEWS AGENCY
Sports

Three members of the Estonian men's national team made important contributions for their respective club sides on Thursday night, ensuring an Estonian presence in the group stages of this season's Conference League and Europa League.

Estonian national team winger Vlasi Sinjavski scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Czech club Slovacko, as they knocked out Swedish side AIK 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for the group stages of this year's UEFA Conference League.

Sinjavski, who joined Slovacko in May from fellow Czech side MFK Karvina, struck the winner in the 76th minute after coming on as a second half substitute, converting a cross from the left by Jan Kalabišky.

Slovacko qualified for the Conference League after defeating giants Sparta Prague 3-1 in the final of last season's Czech Cup, with the victory also granting the club their first ever major trophy.

You can see Sinjavski's winning goal for Slovacko on Soccernet.ee here.

Sinjavski will be joined in the next round by fellow Estonian international Joonas Tamm, who plays his club football for Romanian side FSB (Formerly Steaua Bucharest).

In a dramatic finale to the second leg of their third preliminary round tie with Norwegians Viking Stavanger, FSB won 3-1 on the night, securing victory with a 94th minute penalty from Risto Radunovic. Radunovic's strike right at the death also tipped the tie in the Romanian side's favor, making it 4-3 on aggregate and sending Stavanger out of the competition.

In the Europa League, UEFA's second tier competition, Estonia's Karol Mets helped Swiss side FC Zurich confirm their spot in the group stages with a 1-0 win away to Scottish club Hearts.

Zurich's winner on the night came from midfielder Fabian Rohner after 80 minutes, giving the Swiss champions a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Central defender Mets was involved in the game's key incident, when Hearts English defender Jorge Grant received a second yellow card in the 56th minute for an alleged dive following a challenge from the Estonian.

Elsewhere in the Europa League, Estonian midfielder Nikita Baranov's club FC Pyunik Yerevan of Armenia drew 0-0 away to Moldovans Sheriff Tiraspol, before crashing out 3-2 on penalties to the side which defeated Real Madrid in last season's Champions League.

The draw for the group stage of this season's UEFA Europe League will take place at 14:00 Estonian time on Friday August 26, followed by the draw for the Conference League group stage at 15:30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:16

Estonian furniture retailers: IKEA opening won't change market much

12:53

Minister: The human-made electricity market is no sacred cow

12:35

'Kids to School' campaign receives less donations than in previous years

12:05

Tallinn City Theater expects €4 million increase in state co-financing

11:57

Estonian men's basketball team lose world championship game to Slovenia

11:39

Ministers want to increase salaries for police, rescuers, teachers

11:35

Anett Kontaveit could face Serena Williams in US Open round two

11:10

Russian-language kindergartens too short on teachers to switch to Estonian

11:05

Estonians help clubs into Conference and Europa League group stages

10:59

Estonia's media houses hit by 'intensified' cyber-attacks Friday morning

Watch again

Most Read articles

23.08

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

24.08

Gallery: Sneak peek into Estonia's first full-sized IKEA, opening Thursday

25.08

28 percent of Russian entrants into EU since February 24 came via Estonia

24.08

Gallery: Demolition of massive Soviet monument underway in Riga park

25.08

Estonia sets 2030 target for renewable-only electricity

25.08

Statistics: Q2 2022 average gross monthly wage in Estonia was €1,693

25.08

Estonia donates first €350,000 in coin card proceeds to Ukraine

25.08

Seven countries' Foreign Affairs Committee chairs want stronger sanctions

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: