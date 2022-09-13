Estonian defender Tamm's FCSB concede late equalizer in Romanian SuperLiga

In a mixed week for Estonian footballers plying their trade abroad, Joonas Tamm's FCSB conceded a late equalizer in the Romanian SuperLiga, while Krevor Palumets started his career at Belgian side Zulte Waregem with a defeat against Gent. Elsewhere, Nikita Baranov returned from injury to help Armenian club Pyunik Yerevan to a 3-1 victory over BKMA.

Estonian international defender Joonas Tamm's side FCSB conceded a dramatic late equalizer in their Romanian SuperLiga match at home against FC Voluntari this weekend. FCSB took the lead through David Miculescu in the 82nd minute, only for French midfielder Malcom Edjouma to be shown a red card for a second bookable offense, four minutes later.

Just as it looked like ten-man FCSB would cling on for a much-needed victory, Adam Nemec went down in the area and the referee awarded a spot-kick to the away side. Nemec stepped up to convert the 97th minute penalty himself, earning a point for Voluntari to the delight of their traveling fans.

Tamm played all 90 minutes for FCSB, meaning the Estonian has now played six league games this season, scoring two goals. Despite reaching the group stages of the UEFA Conference League, FCSB have struggled so far in this year's SuperLiga, with just one win from their first eight games.

Their next opponents are Belgian giants Anderlecht on Thursday, with both sides looking to get off to a good start in this year's Conference League group stages. Anderlecht defeated Paide Linnameeskond 5-0 on aggregate in the qualifying round of the tournament, putting an end to the involvement of Estonian clubs in European competition this season.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/husS1RYuReE" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In the Belgian Pro League, 19-year-old midfielder Kevor Palumets made his debut for Zulte Waregem away to Gent on Sunday evening, after his recent transfer from Paide Linnameeskond, reports Soccernet.ee.

With his side 1-0 down thanks to Hugo Cuypers's 49th minute strike, Palumets came on as a second half substitute, but was unable to turn the game in Waregem's favor. German defender Jordan Torunarigha added a second for the home side on 79 minutes, putting the finishing touch to a move from a free kick, conceded by the Estonian. The match finished 2-0 to Gent, leaving Waregem second bottom of the Pro League with just five points from their first eight games.

Palumets became the second Estonian to play for Zulte Waregem in the Belgian top flight, after striker Tarmo Neemelo, who played 11 games for the club in the 2008-2009 season without scoring a goal.

In the Polish Ekstraklasa, it was a weekend to forget for Estonian international Bogdan Vaštšuk, whose side Mieleci Stal lost 4-0 away to Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Spanish striker Jesus Imaz opened the scoring for Jagiellonia on 32 minutes, before a brace from fellow Spaniard Marc Gual left Stal trailing 3-0 at half time. Imaz added a fourth in the 65th minute to complete the rout, compunding Stal's misery.

Despite losing three of their last four Ekstraklasa games, Stal are eighth in the table on 13 points, just ahead of Jagiellonia.in ninth. Their next match is at home to Widzew Lodz on Saturday

There was better news for Estonian international defender Nikita Baranov, who helped Yerevan Pyunik to a 3-1 victory over BKMA in the Armenian Premier League, on his return from injury.

Baranov played all 90 minutes of Monday's fixture, with Dame Diop, Aras Özbiliz and Renzo Zambrano scoring the goals to give Pyunik their fourth victory of the season according to Soccernet.ee. Pyunik are now fourth in the table after six matches. Their next game is at home to Slovak side Slovan Bratislava on Thursday, in the opening tie of the Europa League group stages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!