Estonian squad announced for September Nations League deciders

The Estonian men's national team head coach Thomas Häberli has announced a 25-man squad to face Malta at home and San Marino away in the UEFA Nations League in September.

Häberli will be without defenders Ragnar Klavan (Paide Linnameeskond), Maksim Paskotsch (Tottenham Hotspur, ENG) and Marco Lukka (Tallinna FC Flora), as well as midfielder Markus Poom (Tallinna FC Flora), who are all unavailable due to injury. Flora Tallinn striker Sergei Zenjov will earn his 100th cap for Estonia if selected to play in either of the two games.

Estonia take on Malta first, on September 23 at Tallinn's A. Le Coq Arena, in what is essentially the decider for League D, Group 2 of this year's Nations League competition. Both teams currently have six points, with Estonia hoping for a repeat of the 2-1 victory they recorded away in Malta in June. However, a draw will be enough to guarantee the Estonian team first place in the three-team group.

Outside the stadium, there will also be a festival area, where rapper Villemdrillem will warm up the crowd two hours before the game kicks off. The festival are also includes rides, merchandise stalls and the chance to paint your face blue, white and black to show your support for the Estonian team. The festival area opens at 17:00

Three days later, on September 26, the Estonian team travel to San Marino, where they will play the final group game of this year's Nations League competition.

If the Estonian team finish top of their Nations League group, they will move up to League C for the next installment of the competition in 2024-25.

The full Estonian national team squad for the September matches is listed below:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein (13/04/2002) - Arsenal FC (ENG) 14/0

Matvei Igonen (02.10.1996) - Bielsko-Biala Podbeskidzie (POL) 14/0

Karl Andre Vallner (28.02.1998) - Tallinna FCI Levadia 0/0

Defenders

Taijo Teniste (31.01.1988) - Tartu JK Tammeka 91/0

Karol Mets (16.05.1993) - FC Zurich (SUI) 80/0

Ken Kallaste (31.08.1988) - Tallinna FC Flora 52/0

Joonas Tamm (02.02.1992) - FCSB (ROU) 48/3

Nikita Baranov (19.08.1992) - FC Pyunik Yerevan (ARM) 43/0

Märten Kuusk (05.04.1996) - Újpest FC (HUN) 20/0

Henrik Pürg (03.06.1996) - Tallinna FC Flora 9/0

Rasmus Peetson (03.05.1995) - Tallinna FCI Levadia 3/0

Midfielders and Forwards

Konstantin Vassiljev (16.08.1984) - Tallinna FC Flora 142/26

Sergei Zenjov (20.04.1989) - Tallinna FC Flora 99/14

Henri Anier (17.12.1990) - Muangthong United FC (THA) 82/18

Henrik Ojamaa (20.05.1991) - Tallinna FC Flora 52/1

Rauno Sappinen (23.01.1996) - Piast Gliwice (POL) 45/8

Mattias Käit (29.06.1998) - FC Rapid (ROU) 43/8

Erik Sorga (08.07.1999) - IFK Göteborg (SWE) 21/4

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (27.11.1996) - FC Slovacko (CZE) 19/0

Martin Miller (25.09.1997) - Tallinna FC Flora 17/1

Robert Kirss (03.09.1994) - Tallinna FCI Levadia 13/1

Markus Soomets (02.03.2000) – Tallinna FC Flora 8/0

Bogdan Vaštšuk (04.10.1995) - Stal Mielec (POL) 7/0

Georgi Tunjov (17.04.2001) - SPAL (ITA) 6/0

Rocco Robert Shein (14.07.2003) - FC Utrecht (NED) 1/0

