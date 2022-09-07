Kozhukovskyi steps down as U-21 head coach, replaced by Sander Post

Roman Kozhukhovskyi has stepped down from his position as head coach of Estonia's U-21 men's national football team, by mutual consent. Sander Post, who previously acted as Kozhukovskyi's assistant, will take over the reins until the end of the year.

According to a report on Jalgpall.ee, the staff of the U-21 national team will now also include assistant coach Igor Morozov, goalkeeping coach Aiko Orgla, fitness coach Karel Kübar, physiotherapists Martin Seeman and Kristjan Mardo, doctor Timo Rahnel and general manager Even Laanemaa.

Janno Kivisild, technical director of the Estonian Football Association, thanked the outgoing Kozhukhovskyi for his work in the role. "We want to thank Roman for his work and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Kivisild. "We have a clear vision of how we want to go forward with this age group and are currently working on the selecting the squad for the next qualifying campaign," he added.

The Estonian men's U-21 squad will take part in the Baltic Tournament this year. Their campaign begins on November 16 with a home game against Lithuania and is followed by away and the n home games against Latvia on November 18 and 20 respectively.

