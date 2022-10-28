Football roundup: Mets' FC Zürich beat Bodø/Glimt in Europa League

Estonian international Karol Mets' side FC Zürich finally opened their account in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday thanks to a dramatic injury time winner giving them a 2-1 home win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt. In the Conference League, Joonas Tamm's FCSB picked up a draw against Anderlecht, while Vlasi Sinjavski's FC Slovacko saw their match against Köln postponed due to fog.

Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt took the lead in first half stoppage time of their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Karol Mets' FC Zürich, through Norwegian international striker Amahl Pellegrino. Serbian full-back Nikola Boranijaševic leveling the scores for the home side on 68 minutes.

Estonian international defender Karol Mets, who started the game on the bench for Zürich, came on in the 84th minute as his side pushed for a winner, which eventually came in the fifth minute of time added on, through Swiss forward Antonio Marchesano, who struck at the death to make it 2-1.

The win gives FC Zürich their first points in this season's Europa League campaign, though they are still rooted to the bottom on the four-team group one point behind Bodø/Glimt, with one match left to play against English Premier League leaders Arsenal on November 3.

While the Swiss champions can no longer qualify for the Europa League knockout phase, there is an outside chance of them sneaking into third place in the group, meaning they would drop into UEFA's third-tier competition the Conference League. However, realistically for that to happen they would need to defeat Arsenal and hope Dutch side PSV Eindhoven can do them a favor in their game with Bodø/Glimt.

In the same group, Estonian national team first choice goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein was an unused substitute Arsenal as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away against PSV Eindhoven. Goals from Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong in the 58th and 64th minutes respectively helped guarantee PSV's place in the next round. The Dutch side now have 10 points from five games, and are just two points behind Arsenal, who top the group, with one round of matches in the group stage left to play.

Conference League round up

For Estonian players appearing in UEFA's third-tier European competition, the Conference League, either this week, there was also little cause for celebration.

National team central defender Joonas Tamm perhaps had the most to cheer about, as his Romanian side FCSB earned a 2-2 draw away to Anderlecht. The Belgian giants, who shattered Paide Linnameeskond's hopes of making the group stages with a 5-0 aggregate victory earlier in the competition, took the lead on 38 minutes through 21 year-old attacking midfielder Yari Verschaeren.

Italian striker Andrea Compagno leveled the scores on 61 minutes for FCSB, before Anderlecht's former Tottenham Hotspur defender, and one-time Belgian national team captain, Jan Vertonghen restored the home side's lead with 14 minutes remaining.

However, FCSB were no to be denied. Cameroonian defender Joyskim Dawa came up with an 83rd minute equalizer to ensure they returned home to Romania with only their second point from five Conference League outings. Despite struggling in this year's Conference League, with no chance of progressing to the next round, FCSB are unbeaten in the Romanian Liga I since September 18.

There was disappointment for Tallinn-born defender Nikita Baranov as his Armenian side Pyunik Yerevan went down 2-1 away to Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava. Pyunik took the lead in the 64th minute thanks to a penalty from Moldavian midfielder Eugeniu Cociuci and looked to be on their way to a famous win. However, 20 minutes later the hosts struck back, with two goals in quick succession. First Georgian international defender Guram Kashia leveled the scores on 84 minutes. Then, just a minute later, a miskicked clearance from Pyunik goalkeeper David Yurchenko fell to Venezuelan forward Eric Ramirez, on loan from Dynamo Kyiv, who converted to give Slovan a 2-1 lead and all three points.

The win moves the Slovak champions to the top of Group H, level on points same with second-placed Basel, who trail on goal difference. For Pyunik, who are in third, there's still everything to play for when they take on Basel at home in their final game on November 3. A win would see them jump back into the top two and clinch a place in the knockout rounds.

Estonian striker Vlasi Sinjavski's Czech side FC Slovacko saw their home match against German club Köln suspended after just seven minutes due to heavy fog. The match will now be played on Friday, with kick off scheduled for 2 p.m. Estonian time.

