Estonian champions part ways with head coach Kalynychenko after 10 days

Outgoing FCI Levadia head coach Maksym Kalynychenko
Outgoing FCI Levadia head coach Maksym Kalynychenko Source: Katariina Peetson/FCI Levadia
Reigning Estonian Meistriliiga champions FCI Levadia Tallinn announced on Thursday, that they have parted company with head coach Maksym Kalynychenko after just 10 days in charge at the club. Kalynychenko's assistant, Nikita Andreev, has been appointed interim coach, while Levadia search for a permanent replacement.

Kalynynchenko oversaw just one match in charge of Levadia, a 3-2 home defeat against Kuressaare, with his departure said to be the result of a disagreement with the club's management.

In a statement posted on social media, club president Viktor Levada said, he had come to the decision after consulting members of the playing and coaching staff.

"We have been discussing our targets with the players and coaches for the past few days," Levada said. "The analysis has led us to the conclusion that, in this environment, it is difficult for us to pursue the goals we have set together. I wish Maksym success for the future."

43-year old Kalynychenko, who, as a player, made 47 appearances, scoring 7 goals for Ukraine, was hired as Levadia head coach in mid-September, replacing Ivan Stojkovic. Stojkovic had stepped in as a temporary replacement for the duo of Vladimir Vassilyev and Marko Savić, who left in June after Levadia failed to make progress in the UEFA Nations League.

Levadia are currently in second place in the Estonian Meistriliiga on 68 points, 13 behind leaders Flora, with little chance of catching them to regain their title.

"Levadia always has high targets and expectations of its players and coaches. Our coaching team is made up of ambitious and professional people, who shape our philosophy and playing style," said incoming coach Nikita Andreev, who also previously took charge of the U-21 side.

FCI Levadia Tallinn's next Meistriliiga match is on Sunday, October 2, away to Nõmme.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

