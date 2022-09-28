Paide sign former Ajax youth defender Dehninio Muringen on two-year deal

Dehninio Muringen
Dehninio Muringen Source: Albert Kerstna/Stuudio24
Estonian Meistriliiga club Paide Linnameeskond have signed 23-year-old Dutch defender Dehninio Muringen on a two-year contract.

Muringen is a former member of Ajax's famed youth academy, where he played alongside ex-Paide striker Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere. Muringen said, that positive messages from Deabeas, who moved to Chinese Super League club Changzhou Mighty Lions this summer, were instrumental in his decision to move to the Estonian Meistriliiga side.

Muringen made his professional debut in 2019 for ADO Den Haag during the Dutch top-flight match with Willem II. Following a loan spell with FC Dordrecht in which he scored two goals in 22 matches, Muringen moved to Roda JC Kerkrade, making just six appearances for the club.

"It's a great pleasure to be here and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead," Muringen told Paide Linnameeskond's club website. "I hope that with my fighting spirit and energy I can be useful to the team and we will complement each other. Training here, I quickly realized that the team has a lot of potential. I will give my best in every training session to prove myself."

Paide Linnameeskond's sporting director Gert Kams said, that by bringing Dehninio on board, the club had already starting to look ahead to next season.

"During the time he has trained with us, he's been able to show himself in a good light," said Kams.

"In terms of player profile, he is a modern midfielder, confident on the ball, strong in duels and physically capable. All of this is complemented by his strong footballing background in the Netherlands. Welcome to Paide Linnameeskond, Dehninio!"

--

Editor: Michael Cole



