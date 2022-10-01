Estonia in pot five for Euro 2024 qualifying draw

The draw for the qualifying phase of the 2024 UEFA European men's football championships is set to take place in Frankfurt, Germany on October 9.Estonia will be in pot five of six for the draw.

The 53 UEFA members aiming to reach the Euro 2024 finals in Germany, were divided into six pots for the qualifying drawing, according to their performances in this year's UEFA Nations League.

During the draw on October 9, teams will be split into ten qualifying groups, seven of which will contain five teams, with the remaining three containing six teams each. The top two placed sides in each qualifying group will make it through to the finals in Germany. They will be joined in the finals by Germany, who qualify automatically as hosts. The three additional places at Euro 2024 will be determined by a series of play-off games between sides who finish outside the top two spots in their qualifying groups but performed well in their respective Nations League.

Estonia finished top of their Nations League Group and are ranked as the best placed group winner in League D, meaning there is an outside chance they could make the Euro 2024 play-offs if 13 of the 16 teams in Nations League A reach the finals through their qualifying groups.

The Estonian Football Association (EJL) will be represented at the draw in Frankfurt, by President Aivar Pohlak, Secretary General Anne Rei, men's national team head coach Thomas Häberli, men's national team general manager Miko Pupart and EJL spokesperson Eva Nõmme.

In addition to the seeding system by which teams are placed into their respective pots for the draw, there are also a number of conditions which will be taken into account before the qualifying groups are confirmed.

The four sides which made it through to next June's Nations League semi-finals (The Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy), will be placed in five-team groups, as they will be unable to play Euro 2024 qualifiers at that time.

There are also certain nations that cannot be drawn in the same group as each other for political reasons. Armenia and Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine, Spain and Gibraltar are all to be placed in separate qualifying groups. Likewise, Kosovo cannot be drawn against Serbia and/or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Groups may also contain a maximum of two countries where there is deemed to be a high risk of severe winter weather conditions (Belarus, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Norway). Provisions are also in place to avoid teams making too many long journeys to away fixtures during the qualifying campaign.

The full list of UEFA rankings for the Euro 2024 qualifiers can be seen below:

UEFA Nations League Pot – Spain, Italy (title holders), Croatia, Netherlands

Pot 1 – Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland.

Pot 2 - France, Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland.

Pot 3 – Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia.

Pot 4 – Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia.

Pot 5 – Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta.

Pot 6 – Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein.

The 2024 European Championship qualifiers will take place between March and November 2023, the qualifying rounds will be held in March 2024 and

The 2024 European Championship finals will take place in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!