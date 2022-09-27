Estonia up to third in UEFA Fair Play rankings

European football governing body UEFA has published its fair play rankings for the current season, with Estonia in third place among European member associations.

Estonia's fair play score is 8.643, 0.047 higher than in last year's ranking. Estonia was outperformed by Norway with a score of 8.508, while Wales was the leader with a score of 8.551. The other countries who mad the top ten were Belarus (8.462), Finland (8.448), Denmark (8.324), the Faroe Islands (8.314), Russia (8.289), Sweden (8.283) and Lithuania (8.271).

A separate set of rankings was also compiled according to the behavior of fans from each country, with Estonia in fifth place.

In terms of crowd behavior, it was tight at the top of the table, with Estonia on 8.903, only 0.159 behind leaders Malta.

When calculating its fair play rankings, UEFA takes into account international fixtures played between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, at both club and national levels. Fair play scores are determined by UEFA delegates, who take into account respect shown to opponents and referees, the behavior of spectators and team representatives, as well as the amount of yellow and red cards received during matches. The delegates also consult the match referees and referee assessors before arriving at their final decision.

--

