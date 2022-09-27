Estonia up to third in UEFA Fair Play rankings

News
Estonian national football team players.
Estonian national football team players. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

European football governing body UEFA has published its fair play rankings for the current season, with Estonia in third place among European member associations.

Estonia's fair play score is 8.643, 0.047 higher than in last year's ranking. Estonia was outperformed by Norway with a score of 8.508, while Wales was the leader with a score of 8.551. The other countries who mad the top ten were Belarus (8.462), Finland (8.448), Denmark (8.324), the Faroe Islands (8.314), Russia (8.289), Sweden (8.283) and Lithuania (8.271).

A separate set of rankings was also compiled  according to the behavior of fans from each country, with Estonia in fifth place.

In terms of crowd behavior, it was tight at the top of the table, with Estonia on 8.903, only 0.159 behind leaders Malta.

When calculating its fair play rankings, UEFA takes into account international fixtures played between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, at both club and national levels. Fair play scores are determined by UEFA delegates, who take into account respect shown to opponents and referees, the behavior of spectators and team representatives, as well as the amount of yellow and red cards received during matches. The delegates also consult the match referees and referee assessors before arriving at their final decision.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EUROPEAN DAY OF LANGUAGES QUIZ

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:36

Government abandons Mine Harbor sale, Navy reloction plans

20:15

Gallery: Excavation work starts at three World War II grave sites

20:03

Archbishop: Patriarch Kirill has approved of killing

19:35

Estonian MPs plan to declare Russia 'a terrorist regime'

19:10

Sikkut: Estonia to vote against new taxes at EU energy ministers' meeting

18:15

Estonia advises citizens against traveling to Russia

17:53

Covid infection rates falling but up by a third among over 60s

17:32

Border guard: Pressure on Estonia will increase if Russia shuts borders

17:23

'Ringvaade' in London: Queen Elizabeth II continues to be mourned

17:02

Estonia up to third in UEFA Fair Play rankings

Watch again

Most Read articles

26.09

Historian: I do not believe Putin is strong enough to clock out himself

23.09

Expert: Finland, Sweden NATO accession not likely till next summer

10:52

145 Tallinn apartments over half a million euros

26.09

Commuters call for Russian announcements to be scrapped at Tallinn station

26.09

Estonian state-owned airline Nordica hiring 250 more people

23.09

Estonia grid connected to Europe 'in 12 hours' in event of Russia blackout

26.09

Frontline cameraman: Things done in Ukraine even worse than Chechen war

22.09

Kaja Kallas: Estonia is and will remain protected

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: