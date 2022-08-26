Estonian national football team down one spot to 110th in FIFA rankings

The Estonian men's national football team have dropped one place in the Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rankings, to 110th.

The team's last five results are: A 2:0 away loss to Cyprus, a 2:0 home win against San Marino, a 5:0 defeat away at Argentina, a 2:1 away win against Malta and a 0:0 draw with Albania.

Of the neighboring countries, Latvia (129th) and Lithuania (142nd) lie below Estonia in the FIFA rankings, while Finland is 71 places above, in 59th place.

Brazil, in the top spot since March, remains where it is, followed by Belgium and Argentina, then France, England, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark.

The Estonian national team last broke the top 100 in 2019, while the all-time highest place is 47th, achieved in 2011.

In September, the team faces Malta at home and San Marino away, both of them Nations League matches.

