Top Estonian basketball player signs for Hapoel Jerusalem

Sports
Siim-Sander Vene, playing for the national team against Poland.
Siim-Sander Vene, playing for the national team against Poland. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Estonian national men's basketball team member Siim-Sander Vene has joined Champions League team Hapoel Jerusalem, ahead of the new season

"I am very happy to join Hapoel," Vene, who plays both small forward and power forward, said via the club's official website. 

"I like what the head coach [Aleksandar] Džikic has built here. The team is talented, has quality and is balanced. I will do my best to contribute with my experience, shooting skills and resilience. Naturally, I have heard a lot about the team's fan-base, and I can't wait for the new season, to play for them."

Head coach Džikic said: "We believe that Siim complements us ideally."

"He is a classic forward, very mobile and active off the ball. He is able to contribute by small details, but does not chase statistical indicators," he went on.

Vene has played for Fuenlabrada (Spain), Limoges (France) and Varese (Italy) in the past couple of seasons.

Vene's contract is for two years, with the option of a one-year extension, ERR's Sports portal reports.

The new Champions League season proper starts in early October.

Hapoel Jerusalem is part of the Hapoel sporting movement which originated in the 1920s as part of the Histadrut Labor Federation's trade union activities. The club has football and swimming teams in addition to the basketball team.

The latter has won several titles, including the ULEB Cup (now called EuroCup) in 2004, the Israeli Basketball Premier League championship in 2015 and 2017, and six state Cups.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Gallery: Edward Albee's 'Three Tall Women' rehearsals start in Tartu

18:47

Audit: Unemployment Fund lacks overview of whether offered training of use

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

18:33

Defense forces NCO: Women's military participation waning

18:04

Daily: Online petition addresses issue of poor e-scooter parking etiquette

17:14

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

16:51

Estonia's tax revenue increased by 16 percent in first half of 2022

16:35

Central bank: Pension fund asset volumes continue decline in second quarter

16:11

Haljala Municipality residents concerned over quarry plans

15:57

Covid-19 medication for home use will be available in Estonia in the fall

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

18:36

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

11:39

Estonian prime minister tests positive for COVID-19

09.08

Emu spotted in forest near Tartu

09.08

Economy ministry finishes universal electricity price bill

09.08

Mart Helme: West sees Russia as a loser, yet it is steadily advancing

09.08

Students union wants visa exception for Russian, Belarusian students

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: