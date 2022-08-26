Estonian men's basketball team lose world championship game to Slovenia

Slovenia-Estonia basketball game, August 25 2022.
Slovenia-Estonia basketball game, August 25 2022. Source: FIBA
Estonia's men's national basketball team lost away to Slovenia, 104:83, in a world championship qualifier Thursday.

Slovenia are reigning European champions, while the score-line by quarter was 27:23, 29:15, 21:25, 27:20.

Estonia went 12:5 up early in the first quarter and were ahead until the last few minutes, when the hosts put together nine points in a row to take the quarter 27:23.

In the second quarter, Slovenia continued as they had ended the last segment and put together 17 more points on-the-trot before Estonia could respond. While Estonia closed the gap to within 10 points with the score 37:28 in favor of Slovenia, that was as close as they got and Slovenia rounded off the quarter 29:15 up, the half, 56:38.

Estonia did much better in the close third quarter, winning 25:21, though the hosts were still 14 points up going into the final period, with the score at 77:63.

It was more of the same, however, in the fourth quarter – Estonia close the gap to 11 points, with the score 79:68 to the hosts, who again put in 10 unanswered points in-a-row, and while Estonia came as close as seven points behind by end-of-quarter, with the score 27:20, this was immaterial as Slovenia prevailed 104:83 at full-time.

Slovenia's shooting efficiency (49.3 percent versus 44.3 percent for the visitors).

Top scorers for Estonia were Kerr Kriisa with 14 points and Kristjan Kitsing (12 points), followed by Kristian Kullamäe and Maik-Kalev Kotsar (10 each).

Qualification continues for Estonia on Sunday, when they host Finland.

The visitors are fresh off a 79:73 away win against Israel.

In the group, Finland and Germany tie on six wins, Slovenia has five, Israel three and Estonian and Sweden tie on two each.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

