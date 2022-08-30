Culture minister signs joint Estonian-Italian cooperation program

A joint Estonian-Italian cultural and educational cooperation program has been signed for the years 2022-2026, the Ministry of Culture says. The program will take in culture, sports, education, science and other areas of expertise that the two countries have to offer one another.

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) and Italian Ambassador to Estonia H.E. Daniele Rampazzo signed the agreement Monday, after which minister Hartman said: "Cultural cooperation between Estonia and Italy is very close. For instance, the world premiere of [composer] Helena Tulve's work is to take place at the Venice Music Biennale on September 21, and our cream of the crop will also represent Estonia at the Venice Art and Architecture Biennale."

"Via this cooperation program, the country ensures that our creative people and organizations can cooperate with their Italian colleagues to the maximum possible. Italy is a nation of high culture, and we have a lot to gain from cooperation with that country," she continued, according to a ministry press release.

The Estonian-Italian cultural and educational cooperation program is a goodwill gesture aimed at the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of culture, sports, education and science on a bilateral, and also a multilateral, level, and for the exchange of information and expertise, the ministry says.

--

