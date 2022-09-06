Culture ministry supports creative research projects with €413,000 grant

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman signed a decree on Monday to award a total of €413,000 of funding to 11 projects, under an initiative to support research in cultural and creative fields.

"By supporting creative research, we are bringing creative sectors and people, together with researchers - a great opportunity to carry out practical research in collaboration with researchers and creative people, which will take the development of different cultural sectors to a new level," said Hartman.

According to information on the Ministry of Culture's official website, the aim of the grant is to support the creation of new knowledge and cultural forms as well as creative research methods or techniques. The creative research produced must relate the fields of art, design, music, audiovisual or performing arts, architecture or literature and contribute to the development of the Estonian culture, society or economy.

The call received 33 separate applications, mostly from Estonian universities and also one from a museum. The Estonian Academy of Arts and the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater were both awarded grants to carry out four creative research projects each, the University of Tartu received a grant to carry out two projects and the University of Tallinn received a grant for one project. The average grant received per project is €37,000.

According to the ministry, a presentation of the projects funded under the initiative will be arranged for early next year, alongside an academic debate, with the aim of reflecting on and popularizing creative forms of research.

The Ministry of Culture is also planning to announce details of its next call for grant applications to fund projects under the scheme in 2023.

--

