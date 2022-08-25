Culture ministry will not appeal Vaba Lava support review ruling

The Ministry of Culture says it does not intend to contest a decision by the first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court which would require the ministry review operating support allocated to theater concern SA Vaba Lava. The latter has said that support granted is too meager.

Vaba Lava operates two black-box theaters, in Tallinn's Telliskivi district, and in Narva.

Hannus Luure, the culture ministry's communications adviser, said: "The ministry does not intend to challenge the decision made by the Tallinn Administrative Court last Friday."

"We will not appeal the decision, because we accept the court's position. We will re-examine Vaba Lava's request and want a solution to the matter as soon as possible," Luure added.

SA Vaba Lava had asked the Ministry of Culture for €575,000 in operational support for 2022, while the ministry agreed to grant a little over €350,000.

Vaba Lava subsequently went to court over the matter.

The administrative court did, however rule the culture ministry must review its support levels for Vaba Lava and must pay around €5,000 in legal costs to the theater.

As noted the ministry will not appeal the ruling, which would likely have required recoursing to the second-tier circuit court.

Vaba Lava's Narva theater is seen as significant in forging integration in the border town of Narva, where the majority of the populace speak Russian as their native tongue, and Estonian as a second language.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!