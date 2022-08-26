Gallery: Second Pärnu literature festival takes place

The second-ever Pärnu literature festival (Pärnu kirjandusfestival) took place last weekend and featured appearances from bands as well as noted Estonian writers.

Authors such as Leelo Tungal, Mika Keränen, Kauksi Ülle, Contra, Villu Kangur, Piret Tali, Urmas Vadi, Indrek Koff and Tuuli Velling were present in Koidula Park in the town center, while Naised Köögis were among the music acts to take part.

A panel discussion moderated by ERR's Kaupo Meiel brought together the organizers of other literary festivals, culture magazines' editors-in-chief and other figures.

Last year's event was the first of its kind.

