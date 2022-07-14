Almost €200,000 granted to support internationalization of Estonian culture

Acting Minister of Culture Liina Kersna has signed a decree allocating a total of €198,677 to 15 creative projects aimed at promoting Estonian culture internationally.

The successful projects were awarded funding after responding to the second round of calls for proposals under the initiative "Estonian Culture in the World 2022" (Eesti Kultuur Maailmas 2022).

According to the Ministry of Culture's website, the aim of the call was to find projects which, " contribute to the promotion of Estonia, cultural diplomacy and the internationalization of Estonian culture outside Estonia."

The funding is therefore used to support "music, literature, performing arts, film, visual arts, museums, folk culture, architecture, design and high-level cultural events related to Estonian communities abroad."

Madli-Liis Parts, Internationalization Adviser at the Ministry of Culture, believes all the projects which will be supported as a result of the 2022 call, are well thought-out and will help to broaden international cooperation opportunities for Estonian artists in the future.

"It is good to see that our professional creatives are welcome all over the world, and with the help of this call they will also be able to implement their ambitious projects abroad," Parts said.

A total of 31 applications were received in response to the call. MSGalerii OÜ received the largest grant of €28,000, which will be used to organize an exhibition by visual artist Kris Lemsalu at the Margot Samel Gallery in New York. €25,000 was awarded to the NGO Music Estonia, to ensure the participation of an Estonian delegation in the annual World Music Expo (WOMEX) Festival, which showcases traditional music from around the world.

The full list of this year's 'Eesti Kultuur Maailmas' grant winners can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!