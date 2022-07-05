Foreign Minister: Role of Estonian honorary consuls increasingly important

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andres Sutt
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andres Sutt Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Yesterday in Tallinn, the traditional conference for Estonia's honorary consuls began, bringing together 94 honorary consuls from 44 countries. According to the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the conference concentrates on improving the promotion of Estonia, engaging with Estonians abroad and helping Estonian companies to enter foreign markets. This year's agenda also includes the current security and economic environment as well as issues related to integration and energy.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Andres Sutt, who is also currently acting Foreign Minister, recognised Estonia's honorary consuls abroad. Sutt emphasised their continued work in promoting Estonian culture and the Estonian state throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their role in advancing economic ties and supporting Estonian citizens and entrepreneurs in foreign countries.

Sutt also highlighted the contribution of Estonia's honorary consuls in emphasising that despite the war in Ukraine, Estonia remains safe, NATO and the European Union begin at Narva and the whole of the country is open to business and new investments.

Estonia's honorary consuls were also briefed on the security and economic situation and discussed ways of improving the promotion of Estonia, as well as engaging with Estonians abroad. After the conference, the honorary consuls met with President Alar Karis.

The conference continues on July 5 and 6 in Ida-Viru County, where discussions concentrating on integration and energy will take place in Sillamäe, Narva, Kohtla-Järve and Narva-Jõesuu, and the honorary consuls will make visits to local businesses.

Currently, Estonia has nearly 200 honorary consuls in 87 different countries. The main task of honorary consuls is to raise Estonia's profile, boost economic and cultural ties as well as cooperation in the educational sphere. They also provide consular services and assistance to Estonian citizens abroad. Honorary consuls do not receive payment for their work.

Editor: Michael Cole

