109 Estonians died abroad last year

News
People who die abroad can be buried there using local funeral homes.
People who die abroad can be buried there using local funeral homes. Source: Unsplash
News

Data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reveals that 109 Estonians died away from home in 2022. Most such cases occurred in Finland, followed by Germany.

By the second week of August, 70 Estonian residents had died outside Estonia this year.

Ketlin Viimsalu, director of the ministry's consular affairs bureau, said that the total number for last year was 109, down 18 from the year before.

"People who have travel insurance should contact their insurance provider as costs of identifying the body and its transport need to be covered by health insurance or the deceased's loved ones. It is crucial to take out travel insurance for every trip to make sure your loved ones would not have to make additional expenses," Viimsalu told ERR.

Andres Tõnissoo, member of the board of the Tallinna Krematoorium and head of its Tartu branch, said that organizing the transport of the deceased's body to Estonia could cost in excess of €10,000.

The further away the country and stricter the border crossing requirements, the more expensive it could prove to transport the remains, Tõnissoo said. The funeral home executive said that bringing remains to Estonia from nearby European countries usually costs €1,000-5,000, depending on whether the casket is moved by car or plane.

"It is a difficult time and one of mourning even without the extra expenses," Tõnissoo said. "I really feel for people when I see this."

Ketlin Viimsalu said that if next of kin are not interested or unable to organize the transport of remains, it is also possible to organize a burial in the country where the person died.

"The transport of remains to the person's home country is handled by international undertakers where people can order the necessary documents and transport. The deceased's next of kin have to present the Estonian local government with the death certificate for the information to be reflected in the population register.

Deaths are not the only reason people seek consular services abroad. Viimsalu said there are accidents, problems crossing state borders and arrests.

"People turn to us for various reasons. The most common by far is losing their ID or having it stolen abroad. Documents can also become outdated during traveling. There have been cases where people discover a day before their flight that their ID is no longer valid and ask the Foreign Ministry whether there's something we can do. Unfortunately, there is not."

If a person loses their ID or has it stolen while traveling, they must turn to the Estonian embassy or the nearest consular point where they are issued a single-use certificate for getting back home.

Viimsalu said that the local police should be notified of a lost ID. If the country does not have an Estonian embassy or consular representation, the person must turn to another EU Member State's embassy for their return certificate.

"The certificate is subject to a state fee of €20 if the person has lost their ID or it has been stolen or €100 if the travel document expires while the person is abroad. These one-off papers can only be used to return to Estonia, meaning the person will not be able to continue traveling to other countries," Viimsalu added.

If a person who is traveling loses money or if it is stolen, international transfers are possible using such services as Wise, Moneygram or Western Union, Viimsalu said. It is also possible for next of kin to transfer sums to the Foreign Ministry's account, which the stranded person can access by providing their signature at the embassy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:04

New museum exhibition spotlights interiors of Estonia's foreign missions

14:47

Latvia's airBaltic finishes first half of 2023 with €14.6m net profit

14:17

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

13:49

Bank of Estonia: Investment and pension fund assets up 21 percent in Q2

13:20

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

13:07

NOËP stadium concert postponed

13:07

Raul Kirjanen, Andres Rätsepp, Anders Anderson lead private forest owners

12:37

Next Estonian state real estate company chief to be named by end of August

12:08

109 Estonians died abroad last year

11:34

Statistics: June goods exports down 14, imports 13 percent

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

07.08

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

08.08

Aftermath of the storms: Electricity outages, damage to buildings and cars

07.08

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn City Hall

08.08

Two people injured by Monday's storm

08.08

Baltic's biggest wind farm cornerstone laid in Estonia's Pärnu County

07:36

Reinsalu: The country's credibility has been hit

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: