New Estonian honorary consul's office opens in central Scotland

A new Estonian honorary consul's office has opened near Glasgow which will serve much of central and western Scotland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Estonian ambassador to the U.K., Viljar Lubi, formally opened the office, located in Cardross, near Dumbarton, and local businessman Philip Barlow has been appointed Honorary Consul.

Ambassador Lubi said that while all Estonians are already well familiar with Scotland : "At the same time, there is a great deal more we could learn about Scotland and the surrounding areas of its business hub Glasgow."

"With Philip's help, we can learn more and establish closer ties in business, culture and other areas. Friendship connects people. In Philip, Estonia has a great new friend in Scotland and it is his mission to support this friendship in every way," Ambassador Lubi continued via a ministry press release.

The office covers a vast swathe of the country, stretching from Dumfries and Galloway to the Highlands, as well as Glasgow, Stirling and most adjacent districts.

Estonia also has honorary consuls in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, who were also in attendance at Wednesday's ceremony, along with Estonian citizens resident in Glasgow, local business chiefs and members of Glasgow City Council.

